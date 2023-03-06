 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Help keep Vox free Reader support helps us keep our explainers free for all. Support our mission, and make a gift today.

Vox Retires Recode and The Goods Branding, Absorbs Into Technology and Culture Coverage

By Vox Communications
Vox logo_4x3 Vox

Today, Vox announced it will retire the branding for Recode and The Goods. You can still find all the same great work by the same reporters you know and love via Vox’s technology section for Recode, and Vox’s culture and money sections for The Goods.

For more on the expansive new editorial vision for Vox’s technology vertical — including its additional focus on innovation and transformation, technology’s role in fighting climate change, the reinvention of American cities, and artificial intelligence’s creep into the mainstream — read editor Adam Clark Estes’s letter to readers here.

For more on how The Goods will join Vox’s broader culture and money coverage, read the letter to readers from Julia Rubin, editorial director of culture and features at Vox, here.

Will you support Vox’s explanatory journalism?

Millions turn to Vox to educate themselves, their family, and their friends about what’s happening in the world around them, and to learn about things that spark their curiosity. Financial contributions from our readers are a critical part of supporting our resource-intensive work and help us keep our journalism free for all. Please consider making a one-time contribution to Vox today.

Yes, I'll give $120/year

Next Up In The Latest

The Latest

A new era of technology coverage on Vox

By Adam Clark Estes

Changes at The Goods

By Julia Rubin

Silicon Valley’s AI frenzy isn’t just another crypto craze

By Shirin Ghaffary

El Salvador’s massive new prison and the strongman behind it, explained

By Ellen Ioanes

How the first chatbot predicted the dangers of AI more than 50 years ago

By Oshan Jarow

Donald Trump is now fully at war with the Republican Party’s past

By Ben Jacobs