Vox Retires Recode and The Goods Branding, Absorbs Into Technology and Culture Coverage

Today, Vox announced it will retire the branding for Recode and The Goods. You can still find all the same great work by the same reporters you know and love via Vox’s technology section for Recode, and Vox’s culture and money sections for The Goods.

For more on the expansive new editorial vision for Vox’s technology vertical — including its additional focus on innovation and transformation, technology’s role in fighting climate change, the reinvention of American cities, and artificial intelligence’s creep into the mainstream — read editor Adam Clark Estes’s letter to readers here.

For more on how The Goods will join Vox’s broader culture and money coverage, read the letter to readers from Julia Rubin, editorial director of culture and features at Vox, here.