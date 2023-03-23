 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

A group of protesters gathers in front of the US Capitol building, holding signs that support TikTok.

What to know about TikTok’s fate in the US

Contributors: Vox Staff

TikTok’s future in the US has perhaps never been in more doubt than it is right now. Since its introduction to the US in 2018, the short-form video app has been fighting increased scrutiny from US lawmakers about its ties to ByteDance, the Chinese company that owns it.

Concerns that ByteDance could share TikTok user data with China’s government and push disinformation or propaganda through its recommendation algorithm have resulted in partial and mostly symbolic bans. (There’s no evidence, at least not publicly, that this kind of sharing has ever happened.) Most recently, the House of Representatives overwhelmingly voted to pass a bill that could eventually lead to a ban of the app. There’s a parallel set of concerns that TikTok is dangerous to children and teens, an issue with many social media platforms, that’s been taken up by Congress in the past year. Some states have been eyeing bans of social media platforms in general for kids unless they have parental consent.

The Biden administration has demanded that TikTok’s Chinese owners, ByteDance, divest or sell off their stake in the company. That would take the potential Chinese threat out of the equation entirely — but only if ByteDance and China agree to it.

Follow here for all of Vox’s coverage about TikTok’s fate in the US.

  • March 14

    TikTok could avoid a ban with a sale. Finding a buyer won’t be easy.

    By Nicole Narea

    Former Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin is among those lining up to buy TikTok if Congress enacts a law that forces its Chinese owner to sell.

  • March 14

    It’s not just Gen Z. Here’s what TikTok’s user base tells us about a potential ban’s impact.

    By Christian Paz

    The app skews younger, its users appear more politically polarized, and its user base is changing.

  • March 14

    Banning TikTok would be both ineffective and harmful

    By A.W. Ohlheiser

    The US House passed a bill that could ban the social video app, but sending TikTok into the ether won’t make social media any safer

  • March 13

    Is the new push to ban TikTok for real?

    By Nicole Narea

    The House passed a bill to ban TikTok on Wednesday. But it’s not over yet.

  • May 23, 2023

    Montana’s TikTok ban — and the legal challenge of it — explained

    By Li Zhou

    TikTok is now suing the state over its new policy.

  • May 23, 2023

    9 questions about the attempts to ban TikTok, answered

    By Sara Morrison, Christian Paz, and Rebecca Jennings

    So you heard TikTok’s being banned. Here’s what’s actually happening.

  • March 29, 2023

    The RESTRICT Act is more bad news for TikTok

    By Sara Morrison

    Sens. Mark Warner and John Thune have a bipartisan bill to deal with TikTok and beyond.

  • March 29, 2023

    Has TikTok made us better? Or much, much worse?

    By Rebecca Jennings

    The case for and against TikTok as a cultural force.

  • March 23, 2023

    3 winners and 3 losers from Congress’s TikTok hearing

    By Sara Morrison and Christian Paz

    TikTok, and its CEO Shou Chew, never really stood a chance.

  • March 21, 2023

    Is TikTok too big to ban?

    By Sara Morrison

    TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew will testify before Congress as the future of his app is in doubt. Or maybe it’s all just a lot of posturing.

  • March 2, 2023

    TikTok isn’t really limiting kids’ time on its app

    By Sara Morrison

    Teens can still click right on through the new screen time limit.

  • February 15, 2023

    The new Congress is enlisting kids in its ongoing fight with Big Tech

    By Sara Morrison

    The latest salvo in reining in tech platforms: Laws to protect children from them.

  • February 3, 2023

    Inside the lonely and surprisingly earnest world of political TikTok

    By Christian Paz

    As TikTok faces a potential ban and growing national security concerns, a few politicians are posting through the turmoil.

  • February 2, 2023

    TikTok’s master plan to win over Washington

    By Sara Morrison

    Millions spent on lobbyists, a billion spent on safeguards. Will it be enough to stay in the United States?

  • December 24, 2022

    Good luck explaining a TikTok ban to young people

    By Christian Paz

    Consensus is building in Washington that the most popular social media app among teenagers is a national security risk. How do you explain that to the app’s users?

  • December 20, 2022

    The US government’s TikTok ban is more complicated than it sounds

    By Sara Morrison

    The omnibus spending bill includes a limited ban that’s mostly symbolic.

  • December 13, 2022

    Maybe Trump was right about TikTok

    By Sara Morrison

    No matter who controls Congress, TikTok’s in trouble.

  • June 9, 2021

    TikTok’s Trump problem is now TikTok’s Biden problem

    By Shirin Ghaffary

    Biden reversed Trump’s executive order banning TikTok, but he’s still pursuing a broader crackdown on Chinese tech.

  • November 13, 2020

    TikTok’s US ban has been delayed another two weeks — or maybe forever

    By Peter Kafka

    Surprise! The Trump administration doesn’t seem serious about banning TikTok after all.

  • August 29, 2020

    The bigger stakes of the TikTok debate

    By Joss Fong and Christophe Haubursin

    It’s not just TikTok that’s in trouble. The open internet is too.

  • July 23, 2020

    The case for and against banning TikTok

    By Rebecca Jennings

    To cybersecurity experts, the issue isn’t so black and white.

