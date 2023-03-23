 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

A group of protesters gather in front of the US Capitol building, holding signs that support TikTok.

What to know about TikTok’s fate in the US

Contributors: Vox Staff

TikTok’s future in the US has perhaps never been in more doubt than it is right now. Since its introduction to the US in 2018, the short-form video app has been fighting against increased scrutiny from US lawmakers about its ties to ByteDance, the Chinese company that owns it.

Concerns that ByteDance could share TikTok user data with China’s government and push disinformation or propaganda through its recommendation algorithm have resulted in partial bans. (There’s no evidence, at least not publicly, that this has ever happened.) Several bills that would ban TikTok outright have also been introduced. There’s a parallel set of concerns that TikTok is dangerous to children and teens, an issue with many social media platforms that’s been taken up by Congress in the past year.

The Biden administration has demanded that TikTok’s Chinese owners divest, or sell off, their stake in the app or face a possible US ban. That would take the potential Chinese threat out of the equation entirely — but only if ByteDance and China agree to it.

Follow here for all of Vox’s coverage about TikTok’s future in the US.

  • March 23

    9 questions about the threats to ban TikTok, answered

    By Sara Morrison, Christian Paz, and Rebecca Jennings

    So you heard TikTok’s being banned. Here’s what’s actually happening.

  • March 21

    Is TikTok too big to ban?

    By Sara Morrison

    TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew will testify before Congress as the future of his app is in doubt. Or maybe it’s all just a lot of posturing.

  • March 7

    TikTok’s biggest threat isn’t a ban at all

    By Sara Morrison

    Sens. Mark Warner and John Thune have a bipartisan bill to deal with TikTok and beyond.

  • March 2

    TikTok isn’t really limiting kids’ time on its app

    By Sara Morrison

    Teens can still click right on through the new screen time limit.

  • February 15

    The new Congress is enlisting kids in its ongoing fight with Big Tech

    By Sara Morrison

    The latest salvo in reining in tech platforms: Laws to protect children from them.

  • February 3

    Inside the lonely and surprisingly earnest world of political TikTok

    By Christian Paz

    As TikTok faces a potential ban and growing national security concerns, a few politicians are posting through the turmoil.

  • February 2

    TikTok’s master plan to win over Washington

    By Sara Morrison

    Millions spent on lobbyists, a billion spent on safeguards. Will it be enough to stay in the United States?

  • December 24, 2022

    Good luck explaining a TikTok ban to young people

    By Christian Paz

    Consensus is building in Washington that the most popular social media app among teenagers is a national security risk. How do you explain that to the app’s users?

  • December 20, 2022

    The US government’s TikTok ban is more complicated than it sounds

    By Sara Morrison

    The omnibus spending bill includes a limited ban that’s mostly symbolic.

  • December 13, 2022

    Maybe Trump was right about TikTok

    By Sara Morrison

    No matter who controls Congress, TikTok’s in trouble.

  • June 9, 2021

    TikTok’s Trump problem is now TikTok’s Biden problem

    By Shirin Ghaffary

    Biden reversed Trump’s executive order banning TikTok, but he’s still pursuing a broader crackdown on Chinese tech.

  • November 13, 2020

    TikTok’s US ban has been delayed another two weeks — or maybe forever

    By Peter Kafka

    Surprise! The Trump administration doesn’t seem serious about banning TikTok after all.

  • August 29, 2020

    The bigger stakes of the TikTok debate

    By Joss Fong and Christophe Haubursin

    It’s not just TikTok that’s in trouble. The open internet is too.

  • July 23, 2020

    The case for and against banning TikTok

    By Rebecca Jennings

    To cybersecurity experts, the issue isn’t so black and white.