Election Day 2023: What you need to know about key races and ballots measures

Voters in several states will head to the polls in Tuesday’s off-year general election that will determine abortion access in Ohio, the next governor in two states, and whether Republicans in Virginia will gain full control of their state legislature.

In Kentucky, Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear is fending off a Republican challenge from Attorney General Daniel Cameron, while in Mississippi, Republican Gov. Tate Reeves is vying for a second term in what is a tighter-than-expected contest in a conservative state.

The outcomes of Tuesday’s elections will play a key role in shaping the narratives and expectations heading into 2024. Follow here for the latest explainers, news, and analysis about Tuesday’s major races.