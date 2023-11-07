 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Election Day 2023: What you need to know about key races and ballots measures

Voters in several states will head to the polls in Tuesday’s off-year general election that will determine abortion access in Ohio, the next governor in two states, and whether Republicans in Virginia will gain full control of their state legislature.

In Kentucky, Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear is fending off a Republican challenge from Attorney General Daniel Cameron, while in Mississippi, Republican Gov. Tate Reeves is vying for a second term in what is a tighter-than-expected contest in a conservative state.

The outcomes of Tuesday’s elections will play a key role in shaping the narratives and expectations heading into 2024. Follow here for the latest explainers, news, and analysis about Tuesday’s major races.

Aug 3, 2023, 6:00am EDT
  • November 7

    Democrats are looking surprisingly competitive in two red-state governor’s races

    By Li Zhou

    Three reasons Democrats are serious contenders in some Trump-country elections this year.

  • November 7

    The big abortion stakes of the 2023 elections

    By Rachel M. Cohen

    Voters in Virginia, Ohio, and Kentucky will shape reproductive health care in their states — and provide a preview of 2024.

  • August 7

    Does Kentucky have the answers to Democrats’ 2024 problems?

    By Nicole Narea

    The Kentucky governor’s race is shaping up to be one of the biggest contests of the year.

  • August 3

    A Democratic governor in Mississippi? Here’s how it could happen.

    By Ben Jacobs

    Everything has to go right for Democrats to win in Mississippi.