• Stream

  • Stream
Israeli forces conduct air attacks on Gaza

Hamas attack on Israel: News and updates

An unprecedented attack on Israel has sparked outright war between Israel and Hamas.

Contributors: Jonathan Guyer, Ellen Ioanes, and Zack Beauchamp

In the early hours of Saturday, October 7, 2023, Hamas fighters launched an unprecedented invasion across Israel’s southern border with Gaza, storming Israeli towns and killing Israeli soldiers and civilians alike. Thousands of rockets were fired into Israeli territory, and at least 250 Israelis are dead — a senior Knesset official said the attacks led to the most civilian deaths on a single day in the country’s entire history. The fighting in southern Israel is ongoing, with reports that Hamas is bringing Israeli hostages back to Gaza. Israel’s retaliatory airstrikes have already killed nearly 200 Palestinians, a figure that will likely only grow, as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Saturday that “our enemy will pay a price the type of which it has never known.”

As Vox’s Zack Beauchamp explains, nothing like this has happened in the modern history of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict; even the bloody Second Intifada in the early 2000s never saw this kind of mass incursion into Israeli territory. Now an outright war between Israel and Hamas has begun, one whose consequences for the conflict and the broader Middle East we can only dimly anticipate.

This is a developing story. Follow along for the latest news and updates.

Oct 7, 2023, 1:10pm EDT
  • October 7

    This Gaza war didn’t come out of nowhere

    By Jonathan Guyer

    Everyone forgot about the Palestinians — conditions have been set for two decades, and Biden’s focus on Israel-Saudi talks may have lit a match.

  • October 7

    Hamas has launched an unprecedented strike on Israel. Here’s what you need to know.

    By Ellen Ioanes

    The IDF has launched retaliatory strikes after scores of Israeli citizens are dead and hundreds wounded.

  • October 7

    Why did Hamas invade Israel?

    By Zack Beauchamp

    The assault on southern Israel exposed the reality of the Palestinian conflict.

