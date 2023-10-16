House Republicans are fighting over their next leader. Here’s what you need to know.

Since Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) was deposed as speaker on October 3, House Republicans have been in turmoil trying to elect his replacement.

GOP Reps. Jim Jordan of Ohio and Steve Scalise of Louisiana emerged as the leading candidates to replace him, but both have struggled. Scalise initially beat Jordan in a nominating contest, but then he dropped out after it was clear he lacked the votes to become speaker. Now, Jordan has emerged as the party’s new nominee, and he’s fighting to consolidate support.

Since House Democrats are likely to unanimously oppose candidates put up by their Republican counterparts, any candidate will need 217 of the 221 Republican votes to win the speaker’s gavel.

It’s a tall order. In the meantime, the House remains in limbo. Follow here for the latest news, analysis, and explainers.