House Republicans are fighting over their next leader. Here’s what you need to know.

Contributors: Andrew Prokop, Ben Jacobs, and Nicole Narea

Since Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) was deposed as speaker on October 3, House Republicans have been in turmoil trying to elect his replacement.

GOP Reps. Jim Jordan of Ohio and Steve Scalise of Louisiana emerged as the leading candidates to replace him, but both have struggled. Scalise initially beat Jordan in a nominating contest, but then he dropped out after it was clear he lacked the votes to become speaker. Now, Jordan has emerged as the party’s new nominee, and he’s fighting to consolidate support.

Since House Democrats are likely to unanimously oppose candidates put up by their Republican counterparts, any candidate will need 217 of the 221 Republican votes to win the speaker’s gavel.

It’s a tall order. In the meantime, the House remains in limbo. Follow here for the latest news, analysis, and explainers.

6 Total Updates Since
Oct 4, 2023, 10:40am EDT
  • October 13

    Now it’s Jim Jordan’s turn to struggle to become speaker

    By Andrew Prokop

    Jordan got the GOP nomination. But he’s a long way from the support he needs on the House floor.

  • October 12

    Steve Scalise quits speaker race after humiliating 24 hours

    By Andrew Prokop

    And Jim Jordan is waiting in the wings.

  • October 11

    How Congress stumbled on the worst combination of representative government

    By Ben Jacobs

    The US House is acting like a parliament. That’s not great for America — or for you.

  • October 11

    Republicans have nominated Steve Scalise for speaker. Now comes the hard part.

    By Andrew Prokop

    Scalise still has to win on the House floor, which will require near-unanimity among Republicans.

  • October 10

    9 questions about Kevin McCarthy’s downfall and House GOP chaos, answered

    By Nicole Narea and Andrew Prokop

    How McCarthy got into this mess, who’ll be speaker next, and more.

  • October 4

    Kevin McCarthy is out. Who might replace him as speaker?

    By Nicole Narea

    The House voted to remove McCarthy as speaker. The search for a successor is on — and could drag on for days.