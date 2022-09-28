 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
What it’s like to work in the world’s greatest office

The SC Johnson administration building was Frank Lloyd Wright’s corporate masterpiece. What does it feel like?

By Phil Edwards

SC Johnson’s administration building and research tower in Racine, Wisconsin, have become legendary as corporate headquarters buildings.

As the above video shows, the administration building’s “Great Workroom” is a stunning example of architect Frank Lloyd Wright’s unique approach to office design. They were built ahead of their time, the precursor to corporate campuses like Apple Park and the Googleplex.

But what did it really feel like? Vox’s Phil Edwards visited the headquarters to find out — and actually try to work there. First, he visited Wright’s nearby Hardy House, an earlier design that features many of the same Wright signatures found in the SC Johnson building, from custom-designed furniture to ideas about compression and expansion.

Watch our video to follow Phil and see what it really feels like to work in such a space.

You can find this video and others like it on Vox’s YouTube channel.

