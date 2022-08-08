 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Senate Votes On Amendments To Inflation Reduction Act Over The Weekend

The Inflation Reduction Act

The bill provides “game changer” funding for clean energy investments and measures to reduce prescription drug costs.

The Inflation Reduction Act, one of the central policy achievements of President Joe Biden’s time in office, is a major climate bill with some health care and tax policies attached.

It contains $369 billion in funding for clean energy and electric vehicle tax breaks, domestic manufacturing of batteries and solar panels, and pollution reduction. If the bill’s clean energy policies work as intended, it would push American consumers and industry away from reliance on fossil fuels, penalize fossil fuel companies for excess emissions of methane, and inject needed funds into pollution cleanup.

Although it’s far smaller than the Build Back Better social spending and climate legislation Democrats once hoped to pass, the measure still includes new spending on other issues. It takes some significant steps on health care, including shoring up an expansion to the Affordable Care Act that was set to expire. The bill also enables Medicare to negotiate on prescription drugs — a major change that could lead to significant cost reductions for a small subset of drugs.

The agreement includes a 15 percent minimum tax on corporations with profits over $1 billion. There is also a 1 percent excise tax on corporations’ stock buybacks, which are currently not subject to any taxes.

The passage of this legislation is a much-needed accomplishment for Democrats and could help boost votes ahead of the midterm elections in November.

Jul 28, 2022, 2:25pm EDT
  • August 7

    What could the Inflation Reduction Act mean for you?

    By Ellen Ioanes

    Yes, the Inflation Reduction Act might actually help you.

  • August 7

    The Inflation Reduction Act, explained

    By Emily Stewart, Li Zhou, and Rebecca Leber

    The climate bill is also a health care bill (and it does a few things on taxes, too).

  • August 7

    The significance of the Senate vote on the Inflation Reduction Act

    By Li Zhou

    Democrats’ landmark bill on climate, health care, and taxes is a major achievement.

  • August 7

    The Senate just passed one of the biggest bills to fight climate change, ever

    By Rebecca Leber

    What’s in the "game changer" climate bill nobody saw coming.

  • August 4

    Would the Inflation Reduction Act actually reduce inflation?

    By Li Zhou

    Three experts explain the impact it could have.

  • July 28

    How Democrats plan to overhaul taxes, climate spending, and health care before the midterms

    By Li Zhou

    Sen. Joe Manchin’s new deal is giving Biden’s agenda another chance.