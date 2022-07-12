Vox’s Flagship Daily News Podcast Today, Explained Brings Back Its Summer Series for Kids, Today, Explained to Kids, Sponsored by KiwiCo

Vox today announced that it’s bringing back Today, Explained’s special spinoff series, Today, Explained to Kids, for another summer. The four-episode series is geared towards offering families a smart, safe, and fun take on the big questions children are asking about the world around them. This season, which is about making the future better, will run Saturdays in both the Today, Explained feed and the Today, Explained to Kids feed between July 16th and August 27th, with the trailer out today. The series was created with support from KiwiCo, which designs and delivers hands-on experiences and projects covering science, engineering, art, and design.

“The news can be scary and difficult – even for adults! This new series is a fun and accessible way to introduce kids to big issues while focusing on positive, practical ways we can all help make the future better,” says Vox’s editorial director for explanatory podcasts Katherine Wells.

Vox’s partnership with KiwiCo will expose the brand to an audience at Today, Explained that’s at least 56% parents, and bring Today, Explained to Kids to KiwiCo’s community via co-branded crates thematically aligned with each episode of the series, developed with experts in early childhood education. As Today, Explained to Kids explores topics like preserving natural habitats, plant-based eating, renewable energy, and more, their corresponding crates from KiwiCo will inspire kids to further engage with the episodes with activities that include growing your own hydroponic garden, making notebooks out of recycled paper, and building your own headphones, among others.

“The world needs innovation and problem-solving now more than ever. KiwiCo and Vox have a shared ethos to provide the next generation with the skills and confidence to become creative problem-solvers and critical thinkers. We hope that with this partnership, small actions we inspire today can create a big impact for tomorrow,” says Andrea Chen KiwiCo’s Sr. Director of Marketing.

This marks Today, Explained to Kids’s second run – the show launched its pilot season in 2020 with Today, Explained to Kids: Summer Camp, a fully realized and richly sound-designed magical island that tackled important, complex topics happening in culture and broke it down just for kids.

About the Vox Media Podcast Network

Named by Adweek as 2021’s “Hottest in Podcasts,” Vox Media Podcast Network has over 150 active shows featuring industry-leading editorial voices and storytellers from Vox Media’s networks and beyond. From daily news and tech to culture and sports, and talk and interview shows to rich narrative storytelling, the Vox Media Podcast Network is one of the largest, fastest-growing, and most topically diverse collections of premium podcasts. Learn more about the Vox Media Podcast Network here.

About KiwiCo

KiwiCo develops engaging hands-on projects and activities to spark a child’s curiosity and creativity. KiwiCo was founded based on CEO Sandra Oh Lin’s deep appreciation for kids’ innate creativity and curiosity. KiwiCo is on a mission to provide the next generation of innovators with the skill and confidence to become creative problem solvers and critical thinkers. KiwiCo delivers developmentally appropriate projects, inspiration, and activities created by in-house experts, and tested by kids. Shop the exclusive KiwiCo x Today Explained to Kids crates here.