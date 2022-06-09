 clock menu more-arrow no yes

The January 6 committee is holding a series of public hearings

The select congressional committee investigating the January 6 attack on the Capitol will lay out the effort to overturn the 2020 election.

Contributors: Ben Jacobs and Zack Beauchamp

The select congressional committee investigating the January 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol will move into a new, public phase in June as it holds a series of public hearings.

The committee’s goal over the course of the summer is to lay out the effort to overturn the 2020 election in detail, not just its culmination in the attack on the Capitol but the step-by-step effort by former President Donald Trump to reverse his loss. The legal and political impacts it will have are unclear: Support for Trump among the GOP hasn’t wavered thus far, and the Justice Department, not the committee, is overseeing criminal prosecutions.

The test for many on the Hill is whether the hearings can, at the very least, produce sufficient momentum to ensure passage of reforms they hope would prevent efforts to overturn an election from happening again.

Follow here for all of Vox’s coverage on the latest news, political reaction, analysis, and more.

  • June 8

    What to expect from the January 6 hearings

    By Ben Jacobs

    The House committee on the January 6, 2021, Capitol riot hopes for a public reckoning on the events that culminated in the attack.

  • June 8

    The January 6 committee’s biggest task is getting people to care

    By Zack Beauchamp

    The committee’s evidence against Trump could well be damning. It still might not be enough to overcome polarization and public fatigue.