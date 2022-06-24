 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Read: The Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade

Read the decision overturning the landmark 1973 court case that established the constitutional right to an abortion.

By Caroline Houck
Anti-abortion protester holds sign saying “Goodbye Roe”
Anti-abortion activists protested outside of the US Supreme Court Building on June 21, days before the Court released its decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization that overturns the constitutional right to an abortion established in Roe v. Wade.
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

The US Supreme Court has officially overturned Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 ruling that established a constitutional right to an abortion. Now the matter will be settled on a state-by-state basis, with 22 states likely to quickly ban all or nearly all abortions.

The road to the 6-3 decision began when the state of Mississippi banned nearly all abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy. The state’s law violated the Court’s decision in Planned Parenthood v. Casey (1992) that pregnant people have a right to terminate their pregnancy up until the point when the fetus is “viable.” But Justice Samuel Alito’s opinion in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization overturns that standard and Roe.

“The Constitution does not confer a right to abortion; Roe and Casey are overruled; and the authority to regulate abortion is returned to the people and their elected representatives,” the decision reads.

The six Republican appointees voted to upend nearly 50 years of precedent, with the Court’s three liberals dissenting. (Chief Justice John Roberts voted with the majority but wrote a concurring opinion saying he would not have overturned Roe outright and preferred “a more measured” approach.) As Vox’s Anna North explained in 2020 when the newest conservative justice joined the Court, the end of Roe likely won’t mean the end of abortion in states that ban it — just legal abortion. And, North wrote, that will have “devastating consequences for many people, especially low-income Americans and people of color in red states.”

Alito’s opinion is similar to a draft opinion obtained and published by Politico in May — a largely unprecedented leak that rattled the Court and the nation. But even before the leak, the conservative supermajority on the Court had repeatedly signaled they were willing to overturn Roe and allow states to ban abortions.

This is a breaking news story; Vox’s coverage is developing. Read the full text of Alito’s opinion on the Court’s website here, or below:

Will you support Vox’s explanatory journalism?

Millions turn to Vox to understand what’s happening in the news. Our mission has never been more vital than it is in this moment: to empower through understanding. Financial contributions from our readers are a critical part of supporting our resource-intensive work and help us keep our journalism free for all. Please consider making a contribution to Vox today.

In This Stream

The Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade

View all 28 stories

Next Up In Politics & Policy

The Latest

The Supreme Court overturned Roe. What happens next?

By Ian Millhiser, Li Zhou, and 1 more

The end of Roe will mean more children living in poverty

By Dylan Scott

What Americans think about abortion, in 3 charts

By Rani Molla

The dire health consequences of denying abortions, explained

By Dylan Scott

What’s the best way to help extremely poor people? After 20 years, the evidence is in.

By Sigal Samuel

The Senate passes a landmark gun control package

By Nicole Narea

Help us explore what’s working

Part of explaining the news is critically examining potential solutions to big problems. Will you support this work with a gift to Vox?