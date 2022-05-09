Avishay Artsy and Jonquilyn Hill Join Vox’s Audio Team

Vox’s VP of audio Liz Kelly Nelson and editorial director of explanatory audio Katherine Wells announced on Monday that Avishay Artsy and Jonquilyn Hill are joining the team as senior producers. Artsy will join Vox’s award-winning daily news podcast Today, Explained, and Hill will be focused on developing new shows and series for Vox’s explanatory slate, which includes science podcast Unexplainable. Artsy begins his role Monday, and Hill on June 6.

“It’s been an incredibly exciting year for Vox’s audio division,” says Nelson. “As we continue to grow our explanatory slate and expand the reach of our shows, both on podcast platforms and radio distribution, I’m thrilled to have two amazing audio journalists like Avishay and Jonquilyn joining the team to help our audiences make sense of the news at a crucial time.”

Artsy is an award-winning audio and print journalist who has held a number of roles across the industry. Most recently, he was a freelance audio producer and reporter, contributing to WDET’s Tracked and Traced, WHYY’s The Pulse, KQED’s The California Report, and more, and the host and producer of Works In Progress at the UCLA School of the Arts and Architecture. He previously held roles at KCRW, where he produced and reported the Design and Architecture podcast and the local broadcast of All Things Considered. He’s an adjunct professor at the USC Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism, and his stories have appeared on outlets across the public radio ecosystem including NPR, Marketplace, The World, Studio 360, and more.

Hill joins Vox from WAMU, where she produced news program 1A, and hosted Through the Cracks, an investigative series podcast examining the gaps in our society and the people who fall through them. Prior to joining WAMU, Hill worked on NPR’s 2016 Elections Desk, assisting with coverage of the race. She has also held roles at Time Warner Cable News and NBC’s Washington bureau, where she covered the White House and DC-based government, politics, and policy. She was part of PRX’s Project Catapult, a public media podcast accelerator encouraging public radio stations across the country to create programs meaningful to their communities.

In addition to Artsy and Hill, recent hires on Vox’s audio team have included Patrick Boyd, who joined the team as an engineer. Boyd joined Vox from NPR, where he was technical director of Morning Edition.