A deadly elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas

An 18-year-old gunman killed 18 students and at least one adult at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas on May 24, 2022.

It’s the deadliest US school shooting since 2018, when 17 were killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, and the second-deadliest to occur at an elementary school since the 2012 shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut. It marks the 27th school shooting this year alone: Altogether, at least 25 people have been killed in school shootings since January.

If history is any evidence, it’s unlikely that Texas Republican lawmakers, who control the state legislature and pushed to loosen state gun laws in the lead-up to the midterms, will change course as a result of the Uvalde shooting.

