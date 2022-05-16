Today, Explained Debuts on Two New Public Radio Stations, KCRW and WEKU

After making its public radio debut last month via a distribution deal with WNYC Studios, Vox’s flagship daily news podcast Today, Explained announced its adding two new stations to the roster, KCRW (Los Angeles) and WEKU (Eastern Kentucky). Vox’s partnership with WNYC marked Vox Media’s first major foray into terrestrial radio, bringing the show hosted by Sean Rameswaram and Noel King to major markets across the country including Philadelphia’s WHYY, Oregon Public Broadcasting, New Hampshire Public Radio, Cincinnati Public Radio, New Orleans Public Radio, Baton Rouge’s WRKF, and more.

Los Angeles is the second largest public radio market in the U.S., and for Rameswaram, who grew up in L.A., Today, Explained’s KCRW debut is a homecoming of sorts. The show often covers California and the policies the state pushes forward, with recent episodes covering Dianne Feinstein, China’s grip on Hollywood, and more.

“The KCRW audience is curious, connected and drawn to the most interesting stories – not just the most immediate,” says Evan George, content director of news for KCRW. “Today Explained fits our approach to newsy storytelling with heart. We’re also excited for KCRW listeners to hear some public media voices from around the country help tell the big story of the day without being limited to a four-minute segment.”

With the new stations indicated in bold, stations carrying Today, Explained now include:

KCRW (Santa Monica, CA)

WEKU (Richmond / Lexington, KY)

WEVO / New Hampshire Public Radio (Concord, NH)

WITF (Harrisburg, PA)

WVPS / Vermont Public Radio (Burlington)

WVXU / Cincinnati Public Radio (Cincinnati)

WHYY (Philadelphia)

WRKF (Baton Rouge, LA)

WWNO / New Orleans Public Radio (New Orleans)

WCBU (Peoria, IL)

WGLT (Normal, IL)

KOPB / Oregon Public Broadcasting (Portland)

WUOM / Michigan Radio (Ann Arbor)

WUFT (Gainesville, FL)

WLPR / Lakeshore Public Media (Lowell, IN)

Full list of stations.

About WNYC Studios

WNYC Studios is the premier producer of on-demand and broadcast audio, and home to some of the industry’s most critically acclaimed and popular podcasts, including Radiolab, On the Media, The New Yorker Radio Hour, Death, Sex & Money, Dolly Parton’s America, The Experiment, and The United States of Anxiety. WNYC Studios is leading the new golden age in audio with podcasts and national radio programs that inform, inspire, and delight millions of curious and highly engaged listeners across digital, mobile, and broadcast platforms. Programs include personal narratives, deep journalism, revealing interviews, and smart entertainment as varied and intimate as the human voice itself. For more information, visit wnycstudios.org.

About Vox Media Podcast Network

Named by Adweek as 2021’s “Hottest in Podcasts,” Vox Media Podcast Network has over 150 active shows featuring industry-leading editorial voices and storytellers from Vox Media’s networks and beyond. From daily news and tech to culture and sports, and talk and interview shows to news and rich narrative storytelling, the Vox Media Podcast Network is one of the largest, fastest-growing, and most topically diverse collections of premium podcasts. Learn more about the Vox Media Podcast Network here.

About Vox Media

Vox Media is the leading modern media company, reaching audiences everywhere they are. Known for editorial properties including Vox, SB Nation, New York Magazine, The Dodo, and NowThis, the company’s portfolio features the most relevant, respected, and engaging editorial properties and voices. The company is also home to award-winning storytelling businesses such as Vox Media Studios and the Vox Media Podcast Network, as well as innovative technologies that support the entire media industry, including the Concert advertising marketplace. Vox Media proves that quality can scale.