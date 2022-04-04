Today, Explained, Vox’s Flagship Daily News Podcast, Debuts on Public Radio Through Partnership with WNYC Studios

Vox’s flagship daily news podcast Today, Explained is making its debut on public radio today via a distribution partnership with WNYC Studios. Marking Vox Media’s first major foray into terrestrial radio, the partnership will bring Vox’s signature explanatory journalism to the public radio ecosystem with more than 50 public radio stations across the country airing the show at launch (with more expected to join in the coming months), including Philadelphia’s WHYY, Oregon Public Broadcasting, New Hampshire Public Radio, Cincinnati Public Radio, New Orleans Public Radio, Baton Rouge’s WRKF, and more (full station listing below). Hosted by WNYC and NPR alums Sean Rameswaram and Noel King, Today, Explained empowers audiences to understand the world around them, each day breaking down a single news story or cultural phenomenon in an approachable, inspiring, and helpful way. The radio edition will continue this mission, shepherding public radio listeners through politics and policy, business, pop culture, food, science, and everything else that matters.

“Broadcasting this podcast on public radio stations across the country has been a dream of mine since we launched back in early 2018,” says Rameswaram, who joined Vox after holding roles at WNYC Studios’ Radiolab, WNYC and PRI’s Studio 360, and more, and co-created Today, Explained. “From the jump, the show has tackled the news by interrogating all perspectives and angles while appealing to the broadest audience imaginable. We champion journalism from our colleagues at Vox Media, but also local papers, member stations, well known entities, and international outlets that fly under the radar. Sharing our work with public radio stations is the ultimate fulfillment of our mission to help as many listeners as possible understand the news.”

“I am thrilled to be returning to public radio stations across the country with Today, Explained,” says King, who joined Vox earlier this year after serving as a host of NPR’s Morning Edition and Up First, and previously as a producer on WNYC’s The Takeaway. “Public radio airwaves are a valuable, limited resource, and for stations to choose our show is both an honor and a testament to the work our team does every day. I’m so glad we’re finding a home in the public media ecosystem that we have known and loved since the start of our careers.”

Though the list will continue to grow, the networks carrying Today, Explained as of today includes (the full list of stations is available here):

WEVO / New Hampshire Public Radio (Concord, NH)

WITF (Harrisburg, PA)

WVPS / Vermont Public Radio (Burlington)

WVXU / Cincinnati Public Radio (Cincinnati)

WHYY (Philadelphia)

WRKF (Baton Rouge, LA)

WWNO / New Orleans Public Radio (New Orleans)

WCBU (Peoria, IL)

WGLT (Normal, IL)

KOPB / Oregon Public Broadcasting (Portland)

WUOM / Michigan Radio (Ann Arbor)

WUFT (Gainesville, FL)

WLPR / Lakeshore Public Media (Lowell, IN)

