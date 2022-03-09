Rachel Cohen is joining Vox as a senior reporter covering domestic policy. Rachel was most recently a contributing writer for the Intercept and a freelance writer whose work has appeared in the New York Times, the Washington Post, the Atlantic, the Guardian, and many other outlets.

I’ve long followed Rachel’s policy journalism with admiration, and, frankly, envy — she’s a prolific, thoughtful reporter and writer who shares Vox’s dedication to mission-driven journalism. She’s covered a remarkably broad range of policy issues, including education, labor, climate, criminal justice, health care, child care, and more. She’s written on the fights over school reopening, the growing hold dark money has over Democrats, and the guardianship policies that left people stranded in assisted living in the pandemic, with her trademark sensitivity and rigor.

Rachel’s work brings clarity to important moments in the news; it challenges orthodoxy and asks tough questions; it embraces nuance. In short, it exemplifies what we want Vox policy reporting to be, and I could not be more thrilled to welcome Rachel to the team.

Rachel is based in Washington, DC. Her first day is April 4, and she will be reporting to me.