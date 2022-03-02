Whizy Kim Joins Vox as a Senior Reporter Covering Billionaire Power and Influence

We are thrilled to announce that Whizy Kim will join Vox as our new senior reporter covering billionaire power and influence. Whizy was previously a senior writer at Refinery29, where she covered the work and money beat and wrote about various topics, including student debt, Covid relief policies, the billionaire space race, and professional burnout.

Her previous work and unique perspective have prepared her well to cover the significance of billionaires’ power and how they wield it. She will be reporting to me.