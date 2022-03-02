 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Help keep Vox free Financial gifts from readers help us keep essential information free and accessible when you need it the most. Make a gift today.

Whizy Kim Joins Vox as a Senior Reporter Covering Billionaire Power and Influence

Recode senior editor Samantha Oltman shared this note with the newsroom.

By Vox Staff

We are thrilled to announce that Whizy Kim will join Vox as our new senior reporter covering billionaire power and influence. Whizy was previously a senior writer at Refinery29, where she covered the work and money beat and wrote about various topics, including student debt, Covid relief policies, the billionaire space race, and professional burnout.

Her previous work and unique perspective have prepared her well to cover the significance of billionaires’ power and how they wield it. She will be reporting to me.

Will you support Vox’s explanatory journalism?

Millions turn to Vox to understand what’s happening in the news. Our mission has never been more vital than it is in this moment: to empower through understanding. Financial contributions from our readers are a critical part of supporting our resource-intensive work and help us keep our journalism free for all. Please consider making a contribution to Vox today.

Next Up In The Latest

The Latest

What science still doesn’t know about the five senses

By Brian Resnick and Noam Hassenfeld

Texas’s most progressive and most conservative candidates thrived in the 2022 primaries

By Nicole Narea

Volodymyr Zelenskyy brings a performer’s skill to wartime politics

By Emily VanDerWerff

How a new Supreme Court case endangers the New Deal, the Great Society, and Obamacare

By Ian Millhiser

Inflation, explained by eggs

By Emily Stewart

The Oscars can’t quite decide if they’re about America or the whole world

By Alissa Wilkinson