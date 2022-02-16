 clock menu more-arrow no yes
  Financial gifts from readers help keep Vox free. Please consider making a contribution today.

Noel King Debuts as Today, Explained Co-host

Noel King joins co-host Sean Rameswaram in her first episode of Today, Explained with on-the-ground reporting in Atlanta

By Amani Orr

Today marks Noel King’s debut episode as co-host of Vox’s flagship daily news podcast, Today, Explained alongside co-host and Vox Audio Creative Director Sean Rameswaram. In their first episode together – also the show’s 1,000th episode – King reports on a “civil divorce” underway in Atlanta.

King’s on-the-ground reporting looks at the wealthy Buckhead neighborhood where some residents are moving to secede from Atlanta proper due to rising poverty and crime rates. King spoke with community members who are pro and anti-secession. This episode provides an intimate look at an issue that illustrates the broader divisions plaguing the country from a community in Anchorage, Alaska to states like Idaho and Oregon.

King and Rameswaram will share hosting duties going forward, allowing the show to be more experimental in style and format, do more field reporting and longer-term projects, and be more responsive to listener questions and requests.

Today, Explained will be making its terrestrial radio debut this spring through a partnership with WNYC.

King joined Vox in January from NPR, where she was a co-host of Morning Edition and Up First. She was part of a team of NPR journalists who won an Edward R. Murrow Award in 2020 for their reporting along the US/Mexico border on the Trump administration’s Remain in Mexico policy. In addition, she has reported on a range of issues, from the U.S.’s 2021 election to the Arab Spring.

Will you support Vox’s explanatory journalism?

Millions turn to Vox to understand what’s happening in the news. Our mission has never been more vital than it is in this moment: to empower through understanding. Financial contributions from our readers are a critical part of supporting our resource-intensive work and help us keep our journalism free for all. Please consider making a contribution to Vox today.

Next Up In The Latest

The Latest

SpaceX and our space junk problem

By Sara Morrison

Immigrants could help the US labor shortage — if the government would let them

By Nicole Narea

Nice raise. Too bad about inflation. 

By Rani Molla

What we don’t know about war and peace

By Dylan Matthews

The hidden epidemic

By Miranda Dixon-Luinenburg

The increasingly complicated Russia-Ukraine crisis, explained

By Jen Kirby and Jonathan Guyer