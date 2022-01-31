 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Russia-Ukraine border crisis

Russia’s invasion threat looms, and there have been no diplomatic breakthroughs yet.

Contributors: Ellen Ioanes, Jen Kirby, and Jonathan Guyer

As Russia stations tens of thousands of troops along the Ukrainian border, worries of an invasion grow. Diplomatic talks between the US and its allies, Russia, and Ukraine have thus far produced no big breakthroughs.

Russia has denied that it has plans to invade, and few believe Russian President Vladimir Putin has fully made up his mind on what he wants to do. But it’s increasingly difficult to see a diplomatic path out.

Some of the big-ticket demands on Russia’s list are nonstarters with the US and its allies in the North American Treaty Organization, something Russia also probably knows. For example, Moscow wants guarantees that NATO would not expand eastward, including to Ukraine. Ukraine isn’t a member, and isn’t going to be anytime soon. Three decades ago, some of America’s most renowned foreign policy thinkers argued that NATO should be nowhere near Ukraine.

But Putin has also demanded a rolling back of troop deployment to some former Soviet states, which would turn back the clock decades on Europe’s security and geopolitical alignment. These demands are “a Russian attempt, not only to secure his interest in Ukraine, but essentially re-litigate the security architecture in Europe,” Michael Kofman, research director in the Russia studies program at CNA, a research and analysis organization in Arlington, Virginia, told Vox’s Jen Kirby.

In other words, this is about Ukraine. But it’s also about Russia’s own insecurities about its place in Europe and the world, and how Putin’s legacy is tied up in that.

  • January 30

    Putin is rewriting history to justify his threats to Ukraine

    By Ellen Ioanes

    Putin pretends Russia and Ukraine are historically "one people."

  • January 28

    Ukraine has more than Russia to worry about

    By Jen Kirby

    A Ukrainian journalist on the Kremlin’s escalation, NATO, and a former president’s treason charges.

  • January 27

    America’s NATO expansion obsession plays into the Ukraine crisis

    By Jonathan Guyer

    The post-Cold War debates shaping the current standoff with Russia.

  • January 22

    Can Russia back down in Ukraine?

    By Jen Kirby

    Russia’s invasion threat looms, and there have been no diplomatic breakthroughs yet.

  • January 14

    The pipeline at the center of geopolitical drama

    By Jen Kirby

    Nord Stream 2 is looming over escalating Russian-Ukraine tensions.

  • January 9

    The West has a few bargaining chips to stop Russia from invading Ukraine

    By Ellen Ioanes

    About 100,000 Russian troops have been spotted at the Ukrainian border.