Keren Landman Joins Vox as Health and Science Reporter

I’m thrilled to announce that Keren Landman will be joining Vox as our new health and science reporter on January 31. Keren has been freelancing as a health/medical journalist since completing a journalism fellowship at the University of Toronto in 2015. She has written for The New York Times, The Atlantic, Atlanta Magazine, Undark, and Wired among others. Prior to that, she trained as a physician and clinical researcher with a focus on global infectious diseases, and worked as a “disease detective” at CDC and the NYC health department. Most recently, she worked in communications at the LA County health department.

Keren will bring this expertise in infectious disease, global health, and medicine to covering health and science for us with a special focus on health disparities. She’ll be a resource to everyone in the newsroom covering Covid and health issues, and will report to me.