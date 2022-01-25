Natalie Jennings Joins Vox as Senior Politics Editor

Swati Sharma, Vox editor-in-chief, and Ryan McCarthy, editorial director for politics, policy, and society, today announced that Natalie Jennings is joining the network as senior politics editor to run our growing political team. Natalie Jennings joins Vox after 11 years at the Washington Post, where she was deputy Washington editor, editing coverage of the Biden White House and Congress and previously covered three presidential elections on the national politics and video teams. Recently, Jennings has shepherded deep looks at the Biden administration’s promises, Kyrsten Sinema’s negotiation style, Kamala Harris’s staff exodus, and the political fortunes of swing district Democrats.

“Natalie has a deep understanding of where the political conversation needs to go,” Sharma said. “Her empathetic management style and her experience running excellent political coverage are qualities that make her an incredibly strong leader.”

“Natalie is a world-class newsroom leader, editor, and mentor to reporters, and she’s overseen some of the most distinctive political journalism of the last several years,” McCarthy said. “Political coverage is so vital to Vox and its audience, and we’re over the moon that Natalie will be leading this team as it expands.”

Previously, Natalie was the editor of The Fix, the Post’s signature politics blog. In that role, she managed a team of reporters and video editors who produced analysis, explainers, multimedia projects, and the 5-Minute Fix newsletter. Natalie has also done standout multimedia work, serving as a senior producer in the Post’s video department and holding roles managing the Post’s mobile app and audience strategy, and as a blogger and social media manager for the Post’s WhoRunsGov site.

Jennings also has deep Washington, DC, roots. She’s worked as a Senate staffer and a legislative analyst at a government affairs firm.

She is a graduate of LSU and lives in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, with her husband and two daughters.