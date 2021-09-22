 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Katherine Wells Joins Vox as Editorial Director of Explanatory Audio

Wells was previously executive producer of podcasts at The Atlantic.

By Charmaine Crutchfield

Vox VPs Allison Rockey and Liz Kelly Nelson today announced that Katherine Wells is joining the network as editorial director of explanatory audio, a new role. Wells will oversee all of Vox’s narrative shows, including Unexplainable and The Impact, as well as lead efforts to pilot and develop a new crop of narrative explanatory shows in 2022. These shows will build on Vox’s mission of giving context to the news and world, providing clarity to listeners while sparking curiosity. Wells starts her new role in October.

“We’ve long admired Katherine’s work and when we spoke with her I sensed a real joy from her in learning something new. That kind of curiosity is contagious and exactly what we were looking for in our new editorial director. We have an ambitious plan and we can’t wait to dig in with Katherine and get started,” said Rockey.

“With the launch of Unexplainable earlier this year, we discovered our audience’s appetite for more aurally-rich evergreen explanatory podcasts. Katherine will be leading efforts to pilot and launch a growing slate of shows to build out that category with care and creativity,” said Nelson.

Wells joins Vox from The Atlantic, where she was the executive producer of podcasts. At The Atlantic she developed several new shows, including The Experiment and the Peabody Award-winning series Floodlines. Prior to that, she oversaw the launch of Gimlet Media’s Every Little Thing. She has also been a producer for Radiolab’s More Perfect, Freakonomics Radio, Science Friday, and many other shows.

