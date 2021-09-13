 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Ryan McCarthy Joins Vox as Editorial Director for Politics, Policy and Society

McCarthy is an alum of ProPublica, The New York Times, and Reuters

By Charmaine Crutchfield

Editor-in-Chief of Vox Swati Sharma announced today that Ryan McCarthy is joining the network as the editorial director for politics, policy and society. In this role, McCarthy will oversee the politics and policy team and stories about America — coverage that examines criminal justice, the courts, democracy reform, race, religion, and gender, among other topics. He’ll work with the stellar team in place to strengthen Vox’s journalism, identify political trends and deliver clarity on the most important policies, controversies, or news moments. He will start this new role September 20.

“Ryan McCarthy’s reputation in journalism embodies everything we do here at Vox. Ryan’s dedication to growing a diverse and inclusive team, his commitment to high editorial standards and his collegiality are some of the qualities that spoke to us,” said Swati Sharma.

Prior to joining Vox, McCarthy did investigative reporting for ProPublica, where he covered battles over voting rights, election administration and misinformation during the 2020 election. Previously, he served as the editor-in-chief of VICE News, where he ran its digital newsroom, including a global team of reporters, editors and producers, started its audio division, and helped launch VICE News Tonight on HBO. Last year, Ryan also helped launch Rest of World, a global nonprofit newsroom that covers technology’s impact outside of the Western world. He’s also been an editor at The New York Times, The Washington Post and Reuters.

