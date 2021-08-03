Longform podcast joins Vox

Vox VP of Audio Liz Nelson today announced that Longform, the long-running interview podcast co-hosted by Max Linsky, Aaron Lammer, and Evan Ratliff, is joining Vox. Effective as of the show’s August 11th episode, Vox and the Vox Media Podcast Network will take on sales, marketing, and distribution for Longform, working with the Longform team as they expand their focus into non-fiction mediums beyond writing – podcasting and documentary film in particular.

“Over the last nine years, Longform has become the go-to place to hear about the craft of true storytelling from some of our era’s most celebrated and groundbreaking creators — and the struggles and triumphs that never show up in the final work,” says Vox’s VP of audio Liz Kelly Nelson. “At Vox, we value deep conversation and curiosity, and can’t wait to welcome Max, Aaron and Evan into our own community of makers and journalists.”

The show reaches a premium audience, and at Vox, Longform will have the opportunity to scale its audience as it takes its place among an already-robust lineup of interview shows, which includes Vox Conversations (hosted by Jamil Smith and Sean Illing), The Weeds (hosted by Matt Yglesias), Recode Media (hosted by Peter Kafka), and Worldly (hosted by Zack Beauchamp and Jennifer Williams). Additionally, Vox Media Podcast Network’s wider slate of like-minded shows, which features programming from networks including New York Magazine, The Verge, and more, will offer Longform further promotional opportunities.

“We’ve been huge fans of Vox from its earliest days, and have been so impressed by what this group is building in audio — we’re thrilled about what this partnership will mean for our show,” says Longform co-host Max Linsky. “After producing Longform independently for nearly a decade, with almost 500 episodes in the catalogue, the chance to reach a whole new audience alongside some of the smartest people in media was a complete no-brainer.”

This news comes on the heels of a busy year for Vox Media Podcast Network, which acquired Cafe, Preet Bharara’s podcast-first media company in April, and recently announced a strategic partnership with the widely-beloved food podcast Gastropod. The network also plans to launch over a dozen new shows or seasons in 2021.

About Longform

Aaron Lammer and Max Linsky co-founded Longform.org, a site which catalogs and recommends the best nonfiction on the Web, in 2010. More recently, Lammer is the creator and host of 2021’s Exit Scam, a chart-topping narrative podcast about the mysterious death of a Canadian cryptocurrency executive, and the layers of fraud behind it. (He’s also a member of the band Francis and the Lights.) Max Linsky is the co-founder of the podcast company Pineapple Street Studios, and also created and hosts 70 over 70, the acclaimed show that asks the big life questions of 70 remarkable people over the age of 70. Evan Ratliff is a longtime reporter for magazines like Wired and The New Yorker, cofounder of The Atavist Magazine, and the author of The Mastermind: Drugs. Empire. Murder. Betrayal.

About Vox

Vox explains the news. In a world of too much information and too little context, too much noise and too little insight—Vox’s journalists candidly shepherd audiences through politics and policy, business and pop culture, science, and everything else that matters, empowering its audience with the context they need to answer questions they didn’t know they had. Vox is home to influential verticals including Recode, The Goods, and The Highlight; a robust podcast lineup featuring “Today, Explained,” “The Weeds,” and more; and acclaimed video production with popular series like “Explained” on Netflix, and “Missing Chapter” and the Emmy Award winning show “Earworm” on YouTube.

About Vox Media Podcast Network

Named by Adweek as 2020’s “Podcast Network of the Year,” Vox Media Podcast Network has over 200 active shows featuring industry-leading editorial voices and storytellers from Vox Media’s networks and beyond. From daily news and tech to culture and sports, and talk and interview shows to news and rich narrative storytelling, the Vox Media Podcast Network is one of the largest, fastest-growing, and most topically diverse collections of premium podcasts. Learn more about the Vox Media Podcast Network here.