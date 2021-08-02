 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Help keep Vox free Reader contributions help keep Vox free for all. Support our work from as little as $3.

Why the “wolf turn” is such a big deal

A deceptively difficult gymnastics turn.

By Antonella Crescimbeni

Every Summer Olympics, gymnasts amaze viewers by performing incredibly complex and dangerous skills. As these routines get more and more complicated, they become harder to top. The latest way to add value and distinguish a routine is a tricky skill called the wolf turn.

The wolf turn has been around for decades, but recently it’s become a favorite in balance beam and floor routines. A gymnast will get into a squat position with one leg stretched out. She’ll then stretch out her arms and wind them up. Once she finds her balance, she’ll start spinning. Finally, she’ll stop and return to her original stance.

Seems pretty simple, but the movement relies on a delicate balance of mass and inertia. One wobble and things fall apart. Of course, there’s a reason gymnasts perform this delicate balance: points. The turn is used strategically because its relatively high difficulty level means judges value it more than a regular turn.

To read more about how judges score gymnasts, check out this article from USA Gymnastics and this one from The Balance Beam Situation.

Further reading

You can find this video and all of Vox’s videos on YouTube. And if you’re interested in supporting our video journalism, you can become a member of the Vox Video Lab on YouTube.

Will you support Vox’s explanatory journalism?

Millions turn to Vox to understand what’s happening in the news. Our mission has never been more vital than it is in this moment: to empower through understanding. Financial contributions from our readers are a critical part of supporting our resource-intensive work and help us keep our journalism free for all. Please consider making a contribution to Vox today from as little as $3.

Next Up In Video

The Latest

Play

Why the US Army tried to exterminate the bison

By Coleman Lowndes

Congress wants to make going to the airport less miserable

By Gabby Birenbaum

Federal eviction protections have ended, leaving renters scrambling

By Maryam Gamar

Hosting the Olympics comes at a massive cost

By Jerusalem Demsas

These immigrants have one shot to come to the US. But Biden has to act.

By Nicole Narea

Take a mental break with the newest Vox crossword

By Vox Staff