 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Why some animals are shrinking

Birds, mammals, and fish are miniaturizing as temperatures rise. Why?

By Christophe Haubursin

Animals all across the world are undergoing a strange transformation. In Appalachia, salamander body sizes have decreased by 8 percent since 1960, menhaden fish caught in the Atlantic are 15 percent lighter than they were in 1987, and bird specimens at Chicago’s Field Museum have lost up to 4 percent of their body mass since collection began in the late 1970s.

A growing body of evidence suggests these changes are the product of global warming: As average temperatures rise, smaller bodies make it easier for warm-blooded animals to stay cool; for cold-blooded animals, warming temperatures speed up metabolism and stunt their growth.

These changes might appear relatively small, but they can have a huge impact on animals — making them more susceptible to predation, reduced offspring count, and drying out in droughts. Wild animals already face a wide range of threats; shrinking could push them even closer to extinction — with dire consequences for the ecosystems that humans rely on.

Read more about shrinking animals from Vox reporter Benji Jones.

You can find this video and all of Vox’s videos on YouTube.

Will you support Vox’s explanatory journalism?

Millions turn to Vox to understand what’s happening in the news. Our mission has never been more vital than it is in this moment: to empower through understanding. Financial contributions from our readers are a critical part of supporting our resource-intensive work and help us keep our journalism free for all. Please consider making a contribution to Vox today to help us keep our work free for all.

Next Up In Video

The Latest

Apple will finally let you fix your own devices — sort of

By Rebecca Heilweil

One of the billionaire scientists behind the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine on what’s next

By Daniel A. Gross

Why Biden is struggling to revive the US refugee program

By Nicole Narea

Facebook’s freaky new glove

By Adam Clark Estes

How technology has inspired neuroscientists to reimagine the brain

By Byrd Pinkerton

Procession is a doc about the Catholic sex abuse scandal. Its approach is wholly unexpected.

By Alissa Wilkinson

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for The Weeds

Get our essential policy newsletter delivered Fridays.