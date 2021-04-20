 clock menu more-arrow no yes

The complicated relief of the Chauvin verdict

Americans cried, hugged, and gathered in the streets after jurors convicted the former police officer of murdering George Floyd.

By Kainaz Amaria and Fabiola Cineas
People celebrate as the verdict is announced in the trial of former police officer Derek Chauvin outside the Hennepin County Government Center in Minneapolis on April 20.
Chandan Khanna/AFP via Getty Images

Relief is perhaps the best word to describe what many people felt when they heard Judge Peter Cahill announce the jury’s monumental decision to convict former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin of murder on Tuesday.

Millions of people viewed the cellphone video of Chauvin pinning George Floyd by the neck with his knee last May. Many Americans had previously seen police bludgeon, brutalize, and kill Black people on video (the police assault of Rodney King made its way to TV in 1991), but the murder of Floyd, amid a pandemic that was already ravaging Black communities, became a breaking point in the long history of police claiming the lives of countless Black Americans.

Months of anger and fury ensued to keep Floyd’s memory alive and prove that Floyd’s life and all others like his matter. Activists leading the charge did not let the country forget Floyd’s name and image. It took nights of being bulldozed by the police at protests and blindly believing that there could be justice before arriving at Tuesday’s conviction.

And with the conviction came the relief seen in the faces of the Minneapolis residents who gathered at Cup Foods Tuesday evening, the site where Floyd called out for his mother and exclaimed 27 times that he couldn’t breathe. Crowds exhaled at the shock of a justice system actually functioning against a police officer and in favor of a Black man. The public outcry for Floyd that has endured for nearly a year was not in vain.

But the emotional complexity of Tuesday’s energy lies in the fact that justice cannot be served for someone who is already dead, a hard truth that undergirds the moment. “There’s a reason why this ignited and really touched a worldwide audience,” D.A. Bullock, a member of the Minneapolis organization Reclaim the Block, told Vox. “We were really confronted with our belief system about policing. We saw it with our own two eyes. I want to tell people, ‘Don’t look back on that and say that’s solved once you get rid of one officer.’ That’s not true.”

The difficulty of the jury’s verdict is compounded by the fact that Chauvin’s conviction is an aberration. Only seven officers have been charged with murder for police shootings since 2005, though an average of 1,000 police killings of civilians are reported each year.

The deep toll of the moment also stems from the reality that eyewitnesses like now-18-year-old Darnella Frazier and her 9-year-old cousin will bear the burden of seeing Floyd’s death firsthand for the rest of their lives. While Floyd’s relatives spoke of the victory of Chauvin’s conviction, his family is not whole. Though Chauvin will be sentenced to prison, policing in America, as racist and corrupt as it is, remains intact. This one-off conviction is part of a wicked game, bringing a moment of triumph when Black people have already lost so much. That onlookers waited at the edge of their seats, with the possibility that Chauvin could have been acquitted, speaks to the nature of the country’s faulty criminal justice system.

Still, the jury’s decision is a moment to exhale. Across the country, people held their fists in the air, cried, chanted, screamed, cheered, hugged, and stood still to take in this modicum of hope. And though the conviction is far from signaling freedom for Black lives, the celebration represents healing, the will to release some pain, and the power to join together with an eye toward systemic change. Darkness still hangs over America, but some light pierced through on Tuesday.

People celebrate outside the Hennepin County Government Center in Minneapolis after hearing of former police officer Derek’s Chauvin’s guilty verdict.
Chandan Khanna/AFP via Getty Images
The Derek Chauvin verdict has been nearly a year in coming.
Chandan Khanna/AFP via Getty Images
Chauvin was found guilty of all three charges — second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter — on April 20.
Christian Monterrosa/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Philonise Floyd (third from left), attorney Ben Crump (center), and Rev. Al Sharpton (right) following the verdicts.
Kerem Yucel/AFP via Getty Images
A woman cries as the verdict is announced outside the Hennepin County Government Center.
Chandan Khanna/AFP via Getty Images
The prosecution called a total of 38 witnesses, kicking off the trial with emotional testimony from about a dozen bystanders who witnessed Floyd’s murder firsthand.
Brandon Bell/Getty Images
The prosecution also presented nearly a dozen police officers who testified that Chauvin’s force was excessive and unnecessary.
Chandan Khanna/AFP via Getty Images
Ahead of the trial’s conclusion, Floyd’s brother Philonise Floyd told reporters: “After we get the verdict and we get this conviction, we’ll be able to breathe.”
Chandan Khanna/AFP via Getty Images
Courtney Ross, George Floyd’s girlfriend, gives an emotional statement before the Chauvin verdict is read.
Christian Monterrosa/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Over the past five years, police have killed an average of three people per day, according to Mapping Police Violence.
Eric Lee/Bloomberg via Getty Images
From left, members of the Congressional Black Caucus Reps. Karen Bass (D-CA), Maxine Waters (D-CA), Lisa Blunt Rochester (D-DE), and Joyce Beatty (D-OH), the caucus chair, react to the verdict at the US Capitol.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
Rep. Cori Bush (D-MO) (left) hugs Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) at the US Capitol after hearing of the guilty verdicts.
Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call via Getty Images
Following Floyd’s death, the movement to defund the police has risen to prominence.
Chandan Khanna/AFP via Getty Images
Supporter Katie Mau (left) embraces Latora Green as the verdicts are read in the Chauvin trial in Sherman Oaks, California.
Brian van der Brug/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images
A demonstrator raises their fist after hearing the verdicts in DC’s Black Lives Matter Plaza.
Stefani Reynolds/Bloomberg via Getty Images
The Minneapolis City Council has pledged to “dismantle” the police department and replace it with a new department with a broader skill set.
Scott Olson/Getty Images
“If we can end things like monarchal rule and the slave trade, we can end policing,” activist and artist Bree Newsome wrote recently.
Scott Olson/Getty Images
D.A. Bullock, a member of the Minneapolis-based civil rights organization Reclaim the Block, told Vox, “True justice really looks like this never happening again.”
Stefani Reynolds/Bloomberg via Getty Images

