Bryan Walsh Joins Vox as Editor of Future Perfect

Vox’s Future Perfect plans to expand section and audio coverage of the issues that are most consequential to humanity’s present and future.

By Vox Staff

Today, Vox editor-in-chief Swati Sharma and editorial director Elbert Ventura announced that Bryan Walsh is joining as editor of the network’s Future Perfect section. In this role, he will lead the day-to-day editorial operations and manage a team of writers, including three new fellows brought on as part of the section’s expansion, to continue Future Perfect’s mission-driven approach to covering the news. In addition to leading the team, Bryan will play a critical role in guiding the growth of Future Perfect, which will include new projects involving audio and video, and more new staffers in the coming months.

“Bryan was truly our dream candidate to lead Future Perfect on this new phase of growth. He’s a seasoned writer and editor, a proven leader, and incredibly ambitious for what we can build,” said Swati Sharma, editor-in-chief of Vox.

In support of Future Perfect’s mission, the BEMC Foundation has donated a generous grant to support the expansion of Future Perfect’s work into other platforms, and the growth of the team. The BEMC Foundation is a grant-making organization committed to outstanding charities and causes promoting high-impact opportunities for saving and improving lives throughout the world. Future Perfect will continue to build upon what has made it distinct, focusing on stories of tremendous consequence to the world but that are relatively neglected in mainstream news coverage, and informing readers about the best ways to do good.

“Bryan is an accomplished journalist and author whose work we’ve long admired from afar,” said Elbert Ventura, editorial director for Future Perfect. “We couldn’t be more thrilled with bringing an editor of his caliber into the fold to help us plot the next chapter of Future Perfect.”

Before joining Vox, Bryan Walsh served as the Future Correspondent for Axios, where he wrote the twice-weekly Future newsletter on emerging technologies and major social, economic, and political trends. He was the founding editor-in-chief for Medium’s OneZero publication on science and technology, and worked at Time magazine for more than 15 years as a foreign correspondent in Hong Kong, and Tokyo, as climate change correspondent, and as the magazine’s foreign and international editor. He is the author of the 2019 book End Times: A Brief Guide to the End of the World.

