Jonathan Guyer Joins Vox as Senior Foreign Policy Writer

Ryan McCarthy, Vox editorial director of policy, politics and society, today announced that Jonathan Guyer is joining the network. Guyer will join as the senior foreign policy writer, covering both the issues and controversies shaping U.S. foreign policy, and how those policy choices affect the world. Guyer starts on Monday, December 13.

“Jonathan’s reporting—from dissecting US foreign policy to exploring Arabic noir fiction— is truly wide-ranging and distinctive,” McCarthy said. “We couldn’t be more thrilled to have Jonathan’s expertise and keen eye in our newsroom.”

Guyer joins Vox from The American Prospect, where as managing editor he ran the magazine’s world section and wrote regularly about Biden’s foreign-policy team. His stories led to then-Biden campaign advisers Tony Blinken and Jake Sullivan withdrawing from their private-sector jobs. Guyer’s investigation about Trump officials cashing in on their public service was honored by the Society of Professional Journalists’ 2021 Dateline Award, and a newsletter he helped launch during the first days of the pandemic was honored with a Hillman Prize.

While living in Egypt, Guyer wrote features about Arab comics, literature and culture, and edited the policy journal: The Cairo Review of Global Affairs. His research and reporting about the Middle East has been supported by fellowships from the Radcliffe Institute for Advanced Study at Harvard University, the Institute of Current World Affairs, and Fulbright. His stories have been published in The New Yorker, The New York Times, The Paris Review, and Rolling Stone.