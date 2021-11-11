Marin Cogan and Rachel Wilkerson Miller Join Vox

Swati Sharma, Vox editor-in-chief, and Julia Rubin, Vox editorial director of culture & features, today announced that Marin Cogan and Rachel Wilkerson Miller are joining the network. Cogan joins in the new role of senior correspondent, writing feature stories and narrative longform on a wide range of subjects. Miller will edit a yet-to-be-named new section focused on how to help people live better lives, which is expected to launch in the coming months. Cogan starts on December 13 and Miller on November 15.

“These new roles (and in Rachel’s case, new section), are vital to fulfilling Vox’s mission of explaining the news in a way that empowers people with the information and insight they need to understand the world around them. Marin will provide clarity on some of society’s biggest obstacles by writing about people’s lived experiences. Service journalism will be at the core of Rachel’s section, and comprises some of the most significant ways we can bring value to our audience,” said Sharma.

“Marin has an uncanny talent for finding stories where few others see them. She’s a deft writer and seasoned reporter, whose work I’ve long admired. Rachel has led the industry in covering friendships, self-care, and countless other topics through an accessible yet rigorously reported service lens. She is the perfect person to take the helm of this new section,” said Rubin.

Using a narrative approach at Vox, Cogan will identify communities, subcultures, organizations, and individuals to explore important social issues from top to bottom, cause to solution. She has been a contributing editor for New York Magazine and a features writer for ESPN The Magazine, GQ, National Journal, Politico, and The New Republic. She has also written for The Washington Post, The New York Times, Elle, and other publications. At New York she wrote about the then-underreported case of teenage couple Conrad Roy, who had killed himself, and Michelle Carter, who stood accused of convincing him to do it via text messages. At ESPN The Magazine, she wrote the definitive piece on the cultural and technological impact of Janet Jackson’s wardrobe malfunction, and won a National Association of Black Journalists Salute to Excellence Award for her profile of football player Brandon Marshall. She is the co-director of the Princeton Summer Journalism Program, a journalism and college mentoring program for rising high school seniors from diverse and low-income backgrounds.

Miller was most recently deputy editor of Vice’s life section, where she launched and ran How to Stay In, a service-focused series focused on coping with everyday life and redefining “normal” during Covid; and reported the definitive piece on the cost of going on Drag Race as well as a widely read article on race and respectability politics on Real Housewives of Potomac. Prior to Vice, she was senior lifestyle editor at BuzzFeed. Her writing has appeared in The New York Times, The Hairpin, HuffPost, and Self, she’s been a guest on NPR, the Today show, and Good Morning America. She is the author of The Art of Showing Up: How to Be There for Yourself and Your People and Dot Journaling: A Practical Guide.