Shirin Ghaffary, Meredith Haggerty, Caroline Houck, Rebecca Jennings, Sara Morrison, Terry Nguyen, and Alanna Okun Promoted at Vox

Swati Sharma, Vox editor-in-chief; Julia Rubin, Vox editorial director of culture & features; and Ryan McCarthy, Vox editorial director for politics, policy, & society; and Samantha Oltman, editor of Recode today announced several promotions across Vox. The new roles listed below for Shirin Ghaffary, Meredith Haggerty, Caroline Houck, Rebecca Jennings, Sara Morrison, Terry Nguyen, and Alanna Okun reflect Vox’s mission of providing clarity to its audience, and contextualizing the biggest stories — on topics ranging from tech regulation to internet culture to the retail landscape — in approachable, helpful, and informative ways.

Shirin Ghaffary has been promoted to senior correspondent, and her beat is now more focused: She’ll report on social media policy and its intersection with politics. In her four+ years at Recode/Vox, she’s covered social media platforms, Big Tech companies, and tech labor movements by breaking big news, reporting ambitious investigative features, and writing smart and timely analysis. She also co-hosted the Google season of our Land of the Giants narrative podcast series.

Meredith Haggerty has been promoted to senior editor of culture. Meredith joined the company six years ago as Racked’s features editor, and also helped launch The Goods as a deputy editor. She has been a crucial leader on The Goods, publishing high-impact pieces like Alex Abad-Santos’s SoulCycle feature and projects that span the newsroom like this summer’s consumerism package. She has such sharp instincts when it comes to culture coverage — both big and small C — and we’re excited to have her lead the culture team.

Caroline Houck has been promoted to senior deputy editor, policy & politics. In every role she’s had at Vox, from her job as part-time weekend editor in 2018 through her work as deputy Washington editor, Caroline has risen to the moment when big news hits while keeping our coverage on track and organized behind the scenes. Over the past few months, she coordinated our coverage of the Afghanistan withdrawal, bringing clarity to readers at an exceptionally chaotic moment. Her thoughtful edits, sharp news judgment and empathetic management has shaped our coverage across a range of beats — from housing to the Supreme Court to foreign affairs.

Rebecca Jennings has been promoted to senior correspondent. Her reporting on internet culture — and particularly the intersection of internet culture, fame, and money — is essential. We are so excited to build out her weekly newsletter and experiment in audio, as well as have her continue her ambitious longform text work chronicling where we spend our attention now.

Sara Morrison has been promoted to senior reporter, and her beat is changing: She’ll cover antitrust scrutiny and regulation of Big Tech. Since she joined Recode/Vox two years ago to cover privacy and personal data for the Open Sourced project, Sara has published excellent stories on privacy issues, but she’s also shown she can write sharp, accessible pieces about a gamut of complicated topics, like Section 230, cybersecurity, and the Jan. 6 capitol riots.

Terry Nguyen has been promoted to the next level of staff reporter. Terry has done such valuable work during her first two years at Vox, reporting on everything from fashion behemoth Shein to Instagram activism to misinformation in the Asian American community. We are thrilled to see her dive even deeper into her newly refined beat covering retail and commerce, and to help explain the mechanisms behind the purchases we make.

Alanna Okun has been promoted to senior editor of The Goods. Alanna initially came to Vox Media as the essays editor for Racked, and she helped launch The Goods as a deputy editor. She has been a guiding force for the section, from running our marquee series The Best Money I’ve Ever Spent (including an audio version! and a pre-pandemic IRL event!) to editing stellar longform work from Rebecca Jennings, as well as her hit internet culture newsletter. She will continue to advise the Vox fellowship program.