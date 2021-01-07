 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Support our journalism Millions rely on Vox’s explainers to understand an increasingly chaotic world. Chip in as little as $3 to help keep Vox free for all.

In a futile gesture, the majority of House Republicans voted to reject Arizona’s Electoral College votes

After a day of insurrection, 57 percent of House Republicans continue to promote debunked theories of election fraud.

By Jerusalem Demsas
Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO), right, speaks with Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT), left, and Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX), as a joint session of the House and Senate convenes to count the electoral votes.
Andrew Harnik/AP

A pro-Trump mob fueled by conspiracy theories stormed the Capitol Wednesday, leaving one woman dead and a nation rattled. Yet, mere hours later, the majority of House Republicans chose to feed into the same debunked ideas that fueled this insurrection by opting to reject Arizona’s electoral votes.

These votes had no material effect on the transition of power. Congress is meeting in a joint session to fulfill its legal obligation to count the Electoral College’s votes, but given that Democrats hold a majority in the House and most Senate Republicans were unwilling to object, there was no path forward, and the vote failed. A majority of both chambers have to reject a state’s votes for an objection to stick.

However, after a day of violent insurrection, it has become too clear just how dangerous it can be to feed into anti-democratic delusions.

Ever since Alabama Rep. Mo Brooks announced his intention to object in early December, the idea gained steam among the Republican caucus; at one point, as many as 14 Republican senators, led by Sens. Josh Hawley (MO) and Ted Cruz (TX), had signed on to object as well.

The objecting members point to baseless allegations of voting irregularities as well as claims that large proportions of their constituents believe the election was stolen as the basis for their stance. However, these Republicans have ignored their own role in fomenting conspiracy theories around the election. Their concerns also fail to account for the overwhelming evidence that there was no widespread voter fraud.

President Donald Trump and prominent Republicans’ focus on the normally mundane counting of the votes turned January 6 into perhaps the last showdown for Trump’s supporters who believed the election had been stolen. Marching from a rally where they were egged on by the president himself, rioters flooded into the Capitol and managed to stall the proceedings.

The day’s events seemed to have a clear effect on Senate Republicans: In the end, about half of the senators planning to object changed their minds. Only six — 12 percent of the Senate Republican caucus — voted to object. However, a whopping 121 House Republicans, or 57 percent of the House Republican caucus, chose to vote in favor of the baseless belief that Arizona’s Electoral College votes were somehow compromised.

Support Vox's explanatory journalism

Every day at Vox, we aim to answer your most important questions and provide you, and our audience around the world, with information that empowers you through understanding. Vox’s work is reaching more people than ever, but our distinctive brand of explanatory journalism takes resources. Your financial contribution will not constitute a donation, but it will enable our staff to continue to offer free articles, videos, and podcasts to all who need them. Please consider making a contribution to Vox today, from as little as $3.

In This Stream

Trump supporters storm the US Capitol: News and updates

View all 20 stories

Next Up In Politics & Policy

The Latest

6 senators — and 121 House Republicans — are still objecting to the election results

By Li Zhou

Romney just urged Republicans to stop entertaining Trump’s election lies

By Nicole Narea

Hundreds of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol — but few have been arrested so far

By Nicole Narea

3 top Trump advisers are considering resigning following the Capitol insurrection

By Alex Ward

The 25th Amendment: The quickest way Trump could be stripped of power, explained

By Andrew Prokop

A Trump supporter called C-SPAN in tears to ask if her president had lied to her

By Dylan Matthews