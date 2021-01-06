 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Photos: Trump supporters storm the US Capitol

Scenes of chaos.

By Kainaz Amaria and Jen Kirby
A pro-Trump mob swarms the Capitol building on January 6, 2021, in Washington, DC.
Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Trump supporters stormed the United States Capitol on Wednesday, forcing their way inside and interrupting Congress’s certification of electoral votes.

What is happening in the halls of Congress right now is shocking. Trump backers, driven by a baseless conspiracy theory fomented by the president himself, have stopped the functioning of government and the normal processes of the peaceful transition of power.

Earlier in the day, thousands attended a “Save America Rally,” where the president lied, again, that he, not Joe Biden, had won the 2020 election. He urged attendees to take their grievances to Capitol Hill.

Now chaos and confusion have overtaken the halls of Congress. House and Senate members are sheltering in place. Rioters broke into congressional offices, including that of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Secret Service agents whisked Vice President Mike Pence, who was presiding over Congress, out of the chamber. There was an armed standoff on the floor of the House of Representatives.

This story is rapidly developing, and new images and videos continue to emerge. But the moment that Donald Trump spent four years making is here.

Trump supporters try to tear through a police barrier at the Capitol in Washington. Wednesday afternoon, Congress debated certification of electoral votes in the presidential election, before the clashes caused a halt to the proceedings.
Julio Cortez/AP
Trump supporters face off with police.
Julio Cortez/AP
Police hold back supporters of President Trump as they gather outside the US Capitol Rotunda.
Olivier Douliery/AFP/Getty Images
Trump supporters and police face off outside the US Capitol.
Julio Cortez/AP
A rioter sprayed gas outside the Capitol.
Joseph Prezioso/AFP/Getty Images
Insurrectionists attempt to enter the Capitol.
Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc./Getty Images
A mob inside the Capitol Rotunda.
Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images
A Trump supporter holds a Trump flag inside the Capitol near the Senate chamber.
Win McNamee/Getty Images
Trump supporters stand inside the US Capitol.
Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images
A Capitol Police officer wears a gas mask as supporters of President Trump enter the building.
Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images
Tear gas fills the corridors of the US Capitol.
Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images
A pro-Trump supporter posing for a photo inside the Capitol.
Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images
US Capitol Police officers point their guns at a door that was vandalized in the House chamber. There were reports around the Capitol of possible explosive devices after the building was stormed.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images
Police with guns drawn watch as rioters try to break into the House chamber.
J. Scott Applewhite/AP
Rep. Jason Crow (D-CO), comforts Rep. Susan Wild (D-PA), while taking cover as insurrectionists disrupt the joint session of Congress.
Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc/Getty Images
Rep. Madeleine Dean (D-PA) and others are evacuated from the House as rioters disrupt the joint session of Congress.
Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc/Getty Images
An insurrectionist sits at the head of the Senate chamber.
Win McNamee/Getty Images
An insurrectionist hangs from the balcony in the Senate chamber.
Getty Images
Insurrectionists enter the Senate chamber.
Win McNamee/Getty Images
A Trump supporter sits inside the office of US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi.
Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images
A supporter of President Trump sits at a desk after invading the Capitol.
Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images
Insurrectionists enter the Senate chamber.
Win McNamee/Getty Images
Members of Congress evacuate the House chamber as rioters attempt to enter.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images
A Trump supporters runs through the US Capitol Rotunda with a Confederate flag.
Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images
Police attempt to remove pro-Trump supporters from the Capitol building.
Mostafa Bassim/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
One woman was killed amid the chaos inside the US Capitol.
Mostafa Bassim/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
Congressional staffers hold up their hands while Capitol Police SWAT teams check everyone in the room as they secure the floor of Trump supporters.
Olivier Douliery/AFP/Getty Images
Rioters make triumphant gestures as they pause on the Capitol steps.
Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images
At least one person was shot as Trump supporters swarmed the Capitol building, disrupting Joe Biden’s certification as president.
John Minchillo/AP

