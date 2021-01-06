 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Support our journalism Millions rely on Vox’s explainers to understand an increasingly chaotic world. Chip in as little as $3 to help keep Vox free for all.
A protester holds a Trump flag inside the US Capitol Building near the Senate Chamber on January 6.
Win McNamee/Getty Images

Trump supporters storm the US Capitol: The latest

At least one person was shot as Trump supporters swarmed the Capitol building, disrupting Joe Biden’s certification as president.

By Sean Collins and Zack Beauchamp Updated

Even after a mob of President Trump’s supporters stormed the US Capitol, forcing the evacuations of lawmakers and creating a melée that injured multiple people, the president is continuing to insist that the election he lost was stolen. He told the people attacking the Capitol to go home — but immediately added that “we love you, you’re very special.”

“We had an election that was stolen from us,” the president said in a video message on his Twitter account. “It was a landslide election and everybody knows it, especially the other side, but you have to go home now. We have to have peace. We have to have law and order.”

He concluded: “We love you. You’re very special. … But go home and go home in peace.”

The chaos began at a Wednesday rally calling on Congress to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. President Trump himself spoke; afterward, protesters stormed the Capitol building — overwhelming the Capitol police and entering the building itself.

According to reporters and photos and video from the scene, officers drew their guns on protesters while members of Congress hid under their seats. DC Emergency Medical Services says at least one person is in critical condition after being shot, and at least five have been moved to the hospital.

Members of Congress were been evacuated and were kept at an undisclosed location, where they were told at around 5:30 EST that the Capitol had finally been secured.

Police with guns drawn watch as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the US Capitol.
J. Scott Applewhite/AP

Though some have labeled this a “coup” attempt, the protesters did not topple the US government and did not appear to be trying to do so in any permanent way. They did, however, succeeded in one of their aims — temporarily disrupting the congressional certification of the 2020 election results, preventing former Vice President Joe Biden from completing one of the final steps toward becoming president.

These dramatic events are still ongoing. While it appears that things in the Capitol may have temporarily stabilized, it’s still possible that they once again collapse into chaos. What follows is a rundown of what we know about what happened earlier — and what’s happening right now.

How the chaos began

Thousands of Trump supporters gathered in Washington, DC, for what Trump dubbed a “Save America Rally,” a two-day protest meant to demonstrate support for the disproven conspiracy theory that widespread fraud marred the 2020 presidential election — and that Trump, rather than Biden, is the rightful winner of that contest.

Trump himself addressed a crowd of several thousand rally attendees near the White House on Wednesday, and encouraged them to take their protest to the Capitol following his remarks.

However, several hundred of the supporters did not wait that long and began to march to the Capitol area before the conclusion of the president’s speech.

Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier.
Julio Cortez/AP
As Congress prepares to affirm President-elect Joe Biden’s victory, thousands of people have gathered to show their support for President Donald Trump.
Julio Cortez/AP
Demonstrators breached security and entered the Capitol as Congress debated electoral vote certification in the 2020 presidential election.
Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

The Washington Post’s Rebecca Tan reported that the Trump supporters were met with barricades, which they destroyed. They proceeded to fight with police, according to the Huffington Post’s Philip Lewis, who shared video of police working to reestablish control as Trump supporters shouted at them, with several appearing to tell various officers they were “fucking traitor[s].”

Prior to the congressional evacuation, several nearby federal buildings, including the Library of Congress, were reportedly evacuated.

Eventually, the police couldn’t contain the protesters, who broke into the Capitol itself — and things got scarier.

What happened inside the Capitol

As lawmakers and others were moved to safety, protesters continued to fight police, according to the Huffington Post’s Igor Bobic, who reported that as altercations subsided, there was a “Confederate flag flying outside the Senate chamber.”

Lawmakers responded to the protest — and to the battles with police — with disbelief; Rep. Haley Stevens (D-MI) tweeted, “I’m sheltering in place in my office. The building next door has been evacuated. I can’t believe I have to write this.”

Protesters entered legislators’ offices for photos.

Until the mob interrupted proceedings, both house of Congress were locked in intense debate over the election. GOP lawmakers issued their first of several planned challenges to the election results, claiming there were irregularities with Arizona’s vote count. These claims have been repeatedly debunked and had no chance of overturning the election.

The protests did what lawmakers couldn’t: stopped (at least temporarily) progress toward Biden’s inevitable certification. But in the process, they clashed with Capitol police — producing truly alarming scenes of police drawing their guns while legislators take cover under their seats.

The scene inside the Capitol as protestors breach the House chamber.
Getty Images

Congress will reconvene; members have said that they plan to resume their work on the election:

Federal agents and nearby National Guard from Virginia are being deployed to restore order:

The insurrection will almost certainly not stop Biden from becoming president. But it will have permanent consequences — for the person shot in the chaos, currently in critical condition, whose identity has yet to be released.

Support Vox's explanatory journalism

Every day at Vox, we aim to answer your most important questions and provide you, and our audience around the world, with information that empowers you through understanding. Vox’s work is reaching more people than ever, but our distinctive brand of explanatory journalism takes resources. Your financial contribution will not constitute a donation, but it will enable our staff to continue to offer free articles, videos, and podcasts to all who need them. Please consider making a contribution to Vox today, from as little as $3.

In This Stream

Trump supporters storm the US Capitol: News and updates

View all 7 stories
Politics

“It’s no protest. It’s insurrection:” President-elect Joe Biden condemns Trump supporters attacking the Capitol

Politics

Trump responds to Capitol riots by doubling down on his stolen election lie

Politics & Policy

Trump supporters storm the US Capitol: News and updates

View all stories in Politics & Policy