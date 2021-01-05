 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Support our journalism Millions rely on Vox’s explainers to understand an increasingly chaotic world. Chip in as little as $3 to help keep Vox free for all.

Democrat Raphael Warnock just won Georgia’s Senate special election runoff — and made history

Warnock’s Georgia win is a blow to Republicans.

By Ella Nilsen
Raphael Warnock standing at a podium.
Rev. Raphael Warnock has won a Georgia seat in the US Senate.
Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

Democrat Rev. Raphael Warnock has won a US Senate seat in Georgia, beating Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler in one of the state’s pivotal January 5 runoff elections.

The race was called by Vox’s elections partner Decision Desk at 11:13 pm ET.

Warnock’s win is a historic one; he’s the first Black senator to be elected in Georgia, which fought on the side of the Confederacy in the American Civil War. Warnock is the 11th Black candidate ever elected to the Senate, and he will be one of just three Black senators in the current Congress, along with Sens. Cory Booker (D-NJ) and Tim Scott (R-SC).

“Georgia is the home state of Martin Luther King Jr.,” Warnock told Vox in an interview this fall. “It has long been the tip of the spear for change in America. And I think that through this movement that we’re building, it once again will be a central focus for that change.”

Warnock, the senior pastor at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, referenced the historic nature of his win during remarks early Wednesday morning. He talked about growing up in a Savannah, Georgia, housing project, “a son of my late father who was a pastor, a veteran, and a small businessman, and my mother who as a teenager growing up in Georgia used to pick somebody else’s cotton.”

“The other day, because this is America, the 82-year-old hands that used to pick somebody else’s cotton went to the polls and picked her youngest son to be a United States senator,” Warnock added during his remarks.

Warnock’s win signifies a potential sea change in Georgia politics. It comes a few months after Joe Biden became the first Democratic presidential candidate to win Georgia since 1992. House Democrats also flipped their only GOP-held district of 2020 in Georgia’s Seventh Congressional District, in Atlanta’s suburbs.

The other Senate runoff race between Republican Sen. David Perdue and Democrat Jon Ossoff has not yet been called.

This once staunchly conservative state has seen immense demographic change in recent years, but has also seen a Democratic Party that is increasingly organized. Democrats can thank voting rights groups aimed at turning out voters of color en masse for Warnock’s win, which was powered by nonwhite voters.

“We knocked on our 2 millionth door yesterday, we’ve made 5 million phone calls, 3 million text messages to Georgia voters,” Nsé Ufot, CEO of the voting rights group New Georgia Project, told Vox. “We were all surprised with the results of the November election, and I maintain Georgia is a battleground state.”

What Warnock’s win means for Senate control and Biden’s agenda

President-elect Joe Biden won the presidency on November 3, but he doesn’t have much chance to deliver on the bold agenda he’s proposed without buy-in from Congress.

Biden is entering office facing multiple crises: The Covid-19 pandemic is worsening in the US even as vaccines start to be delivered across the country, and millions of people are still out of work due to coronavirus-related layoffs. After months of partisan gridlock, Congress managed to pass a $900 billion economic relief package before the new year. Biden has said he wants more economic stimulus, but whether a future package can pass will largely be determined by which party controls the Senate.

Democrats will have to contend with Senate Republicans no matter what. Winning both Georgia seats would give Democrats 50 seats in the Senate, plus Vice President-elect Kamala Harris serving as a crucial tie-breaker for simple majority votes. (To be clear, Georgia’s other race has not been called yet, so we still don’t know which party will control the Senate).

The catch is that most bills need to clear a 60-vote supermajority in the Senate. Therefore, even if Democrats have control of the Senate, they still need around 10 Republican votes to get things done — unless they vote to eliminate the filibuster and change Senate rules to a simple majority rule vote for legislation. A number of Democrats, including Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia, staunchly oppose this.

Warnock’s win means that Democrats will have to win over fewer Republican senators to get some basic work done; they now have one more reliable vote on routine but important Senate functions like confirming Biden’s Cabinet or judicial nominees.

Warnock’s win in Georgia gets Democrats one step closer to governability.

Support Vox's explanatory journalism

Every day at Vox, we aim to answer your most important questions and provide you, and our audience around the world, with information that empowers you through understanding. Vox’s work is reaching more people than ever, but our distinctive brand of explanatory journalism takes resources. Your financial contribution will not constitute a donation, but it will enable our staff to continue to offer free articles, videos, and podcasts to all who need them. Please consider making a contribution to Vox today, from as little as $3.

In This Stream

The high-stakes battle for the Senate

View all 34 stories

Next Up In Politics & Policy

The Latest

Jon Ossoff beats Sen. David Perdue, handing Democrats control of the Senate

By Ella Nilsen

The Georgia Senate recount rules, briefly explained

By Li Zhou
Play

Why the American West is fighting for water protections

By Laura Bult

Trump supporters’ last-ditch downtown DC election protests got off to a bleak start

By Aaron Rupar

The Kenosha officer who shot Jacob Blake won’t face any charges

By Fabiola Cineas

Feds admit that Russia is the “likely” source of the massive government hack

By Sara Morrison