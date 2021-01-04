 clock menu more-arrow no yes
2020, in 7 minutes

Let’s close out 2020 by looking back at the moments that inspired us and changed us in a year unlike any other.

By Kimberly Mas

2020 changed everything. From the deadly Covid-19 pandemic to protests against systemic racism and police brutality, from changing global leadership to the effects of climate change, Vox explained the moments that mattered — and the ones that brought us joy.

The coronavirus dominated global news this year. But between rising case counts, protests sparked: in Poland, against strict abortion laws; in India, against a new citizenship law that excluded Muslims; in the US, after the killing of George Floyd by police.

Locusts descended on East Africa, fires devastated Australia and the US, and an explosion in Beirut destroyed lives and property. In the US, Joe Biden won the 2020 presidential election, and Kamala Harris became the first Black person and first South Asian American person to be elected vice president.

The world spent 2020 in various states of lockdown, with schools and offices closed, masks on, and Zoom video chats and TikTok serving as entertainment in a year with few new movies.

In December, new Covid-19 vaccines began to roll out worldwide, providing a glimmer of hope at the end of a long and hard year. To revisit these events and everything in between, check out the video above.

Further reading:

Vox broke down all the stuff that got us through 2020, like Animal Crossing and kiddie pools.

Check out Emily VanDerWerff’s series “Stories from a Lost Year,” which features as-told-to accounts from everyday people living through 2020.

You can find this video and all of Vox’s videos on YouTube. And if you’re interested in supporting our video journalism, you can become a member of the Vox Video Lab on YouTube.

