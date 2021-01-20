Joe Biden’s first 100 days

President Joe Biden took office on January 20, 2021, amid a collision of crises: a pandemic that has killed hundreds of thousands of Americans and an accompanying economic collapse that has left millions out of work. On the campaign trail, he vowed to take immediate steps to address both, promising a flurry of executive actions and an ambitious legislative agenda in a Congress where Democrats hold the slimmest possible majority in the Senate.

Whether Biden will be able to pass an ambitious stimulus package, fix the nation’s flawed Covid-19 vaccine rollout, and get Congress to act on immigration and other priorities, all while unraveling his predecessor’s legacy, remains to be seen. But Biden’s first 100 days in office, and the actions he takes during that time, will not only set the tone for the rest of his presidency — they could determine whether he succeeds or fails at implementing his agenda.