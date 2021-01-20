 clock menu more-arrow no yes
President-Elect Biden Delivers Remarks On COVID-19 Vaccination Plan

Joe Biden’s first 100 days

What Biden’s administration plans to do in the first 10 and 100 days in power.

Contributors: Vox Staff

President Joe Biden took office on January 20, 2021, amid a collision of crises: a pandemic that has killed hundreds of thousands of Americans and an accompanying economic collapse that has left millions out of work. On the campaign trail, he vowed to take immediate steps to address both, promising a flurry of executive actions and an ambitious legislative agenda in a Congress where Democrats hold the slimmest possible majority in the Senate.

Whether Biden will be able to pass an ambitious stimulus package, fix the nation’s flawed Covid-19 vaccine rollout, and get Congress to act on immigration and other priorities, all while unraveling his predecessor’s legacy, remains to be seen. But Biden’s first 100 days in office, and the actions he takes during that time, will not only set the tone for the rest of his presidency — they could determine whether he succeeds or fails at implementing his agenda.

  • January 20

    President Biden’s international restoration project has begun

    By Jen Kirby

    The US is rejoining the Paris climate accord and the World Health Organization on day one.

  • January 20

    The US is back in the international climate game

    By Lili Pike

    Biden signed an executive order to rejoin the Paris agreement. What happens next?

  • January 20

    Biden is ending Trump’s travel ban

    By Nicole Narea

    It’s the beginning of the end for Trump’s immigration policies.

  • January 20

    Biden is already rolling back Trump’s immigration legacy

    By Nicole Narea

    The president is planning six executive actions on his first day in office.

  • January 20

    Biden’s flurry of first-day executive actions, explained

    By German Lopez

    The actions reverse Trump policies and launch a more progressive policymaking era.

  • January 20

    Joe Biden ousts the man who tried to reshape US global media

    By Alex Ward

    In his first foreign policy move, Biden fired Michael Pack, the head of the US Agency for Global Media.

  • January 20

    Biden’s Covid-19 stimulus plan includes $40 billion for child care

    By Anna North

    America is in a child care crisis. This is Biden’s first step to address it.

  • January 20

    Biden’s big plans for his presidency, explained

    By Dylan Matthews

    It’s the beginning of a period of great opportunity, but time is short.

  • January 20

    How Biden can claw back Trump’s influence on the courts

    By Ian Millhiser

    Trump reshaped the judiciary. That’s a huge problem for Biden’s ambitions.

  • January 20

    Biden’s sweeping immigration bill, explained

    By Nicole Narea

    Biden is sending an immigration bill to Congress on his first day in office. Here’s what’s in it.

  • January 20

    Joe Biden’s impossible mission

    By Ella Nilsen

    The new president wants to unite a divided America. That’s even harder than it sounds.

  • January 19

    Biden’s key national security picks had their confirmation hearings. Here’s what to know.

    By Alex Ward, Jen Kirby, and Nicole Narea

    Avril Haines, Alejandro Mayorkas, Antony Blinken, and Lloyd Austin made their cases to serve in Biden’s administration.