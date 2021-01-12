Trump has been impeached a second time

Days before the end of his term, Democrats took the first steps to try to remove Trump from office.

Democrats have impeached President Donald Trump for a second time following the events of January 6, 2021, when a mob of Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol as Congress was trying to certify the election of President-elect Joe Biden.

House Democrats introduced an article of impeachment against Trump on Monday, January 11, accusing him of “incitement of insurrection” for his role in fomenting the deadly occupation of the Capitol. The impeachment vote occurred two days later on January 13, passing with a bipartisan vote of 232-197.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said that even though Trump has just a few days left in office before Biden’s January 20 inauguration, she said “any day can be a horror show” with Trump in office.

Ultimately, the Senate — which acquitted Trump in his first impeachment trial in 2020 — will decide whether to convict the president. Though the 10 GOP House members voting to impeach have already made this round a more bipartisan impeachment, there’s no guarantee that trend continues: No senators have yet said they plan to vote to convict.

Still, Democrats say they must move forward with the only tool they have to punish the president: impeachment.