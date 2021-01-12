 clock menu more-arrow no yes

President Trump walking alongside the White House.

Trump has been impeached a second time

Days before the end of his term, Democrats took the first steps to try to remove Trump from office.

Contributors: Vox Staff

Democrats have impeached President Donald Trump for a second time following the events of January 6, 2021, when a mob of Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol as Congress was trying to certify the election of President-elect Joe Biden.

House Democrats introduced an article of impeachment against Trump on Monday, January 11, accusing him of “incitement of insurrection” for his role in fomenting the deadly occupation of the Capitol. The impeachment vote occurred two days later on January 13, passing with a bipartisan vote of 232-197.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said that even though Trump has just a few days left in office before Biden’s January 20 inauguration, she said “any day can be a horror show” with Trump in office.

Ultimately, the Senate — which acquitted Trump in his first impeachment trial in 2020 — will decide whether to convict the president. Though the 10 GOP House members voting to impeach have already made this round a more bipartisan impeachment, there’s no guarantee that trend continues: No senators have yet said they plan to vote to convict.

Still, Democrats say they must move forward with the only tool they have to punish the president: impeachment.

74 Total Updates Since
Feb 6, 2020, 11:31am EST
  • February 16

    Trumpworld’s performative outrage over “doctored evidence” at the impeachment trial, briefly explained

    By Aaron Rupar

    Michael van der Veen wants you to believe the House managers cheated. They didn’t.

  • February 14

    “We got what we wanted”: Democrats defend the decision not to call impeachment witnesses

    By Cameron Peters

    Del. Stacey Plaskett told CNN that "we didn’t need more witnesses, we needed more senators with spines."

  • February 14

    Lindsey Graham’s latest Fox News Sunday appearance highlights the GOP’s identity crisis

    By Aaron Rupar

    Graham is still all-in on Trumpism. Bill Cassidy? Not so much.

  • February 14

    “A great day for 30 percent of America”: SNL takes on Trump’s acquittal in its cold open

    By Cameron Peters

    Beck Bennett’s Mitch McConnell tells us how he really feels about Trump.

  • February 14

    Two Republicans who voted for Trump’s conviction were immediately censured

    By Aaron Rupar

    Bill Cassidy and Richard Burr are in trouble back home.

  • February 14

    The overwhelming strength of the case against Trump, in one number

    By Ian Millhiser

    76,704,798.

  • February 13

    Mitch McConnell’s speech shows he’s willing to condemn Trump — but not when it matters

    By Cameron Peters

    Sen. McConnell relied on a technicality to excuse his vote to acquit Trump.

  • February 13

    Rep. Jamie Raskin’s closing arguments got at the heart of the impeachment case

    By Cameron Peters

    "The times have found us," Raskin said. "Is this America? What kind of America will this be?"

  • February 13

    1 winner and 5 losers from Trump’s second impeachment trial

    By Andrew Prokop

    The United States constitutional system was not a winner.

  • February 13

    7 Senate Republicans vote to convict Trump — the most bipartisan impeachment trial verdict ever

    By Li Zhou

    A historic number of lawmakers voted to convict a president of their own party in Trump’s impeachment trial.

  • February 13

    The Senate has acquitted Trump of inciting an insurrection

    By Li Zhou

    A majority of senators found Trump guilty, but they did not reach the 67-vote threshold needed to convict.

  • February 13

    How statements by Republican lawmakers have made things harder for Trump’s legal team

    By Cameron Peters

    New details about January 6 show how flimsy Trump’s impeachment defense is.

  • February 13

    Democrats back down from calling witnesses at Trump’s impeachment trial

    By Andrew Prokop

    In a late twist, the House impeachment managers requested to subpoena at least one witness. Then they backed down.

  • February 13

    Mitch McConnell plans to vote to acquit Trump in the impeachment trial 

    By Li Zhou

    Given his leadership of the Republican Party, his decision is a highly influential one.

  • February 12

    Trump’s lawyers utterly failed to answer questions from wavering Republican senators

    By Andrew Prokop

    For instance, they would not give new specifics on how Trump responded to the Capitol breach.

  • February 12

    The real reason Trump’s impeachment defense was so bad

    By Zack Beauchamp

    Trump’s impeachment defense failed because what Trump did was indefensible.

  • February 12

    Trump’s false claim that impeachment violates the First Amendment, explained

    By Ian Millhiser

    No, Trump does not have a constitutional right to lie with impunity.

  • February 12

    Why it doesn’t look like Democrats will call witnesses at Trump’s impeachment trial

    By Andrew Prokop

    Democrats fear the outcome is assured, and doubt new witnesses will make a difference.

  • February 11

    “Who’s to say it won’t happen again?”: Democrats warn of the risks of acquittal

    By Gabby Birenbaum

    Moderate Republicans are betting Trump has no political future. Democrats argue that’s the problem.

  • February 10

    “That awful day could have been so much worse”: New videos show how narrowly rioters missed lawmakers

    By Li Zhou

    Security footage shows just how close Capitol rioters got to lawmakers and staffers.

  • February 10

    The House impeachment managers’ case against Trump, summarized in 500 words

    By Aaron Rupar

    "The case is much worse than someone who falsely shouts ‘fire’ in a crowded theater."

  • February 10

    Poll: 69 percent of Republicans are less likely to vote for a senator who convicts Trump

    By Li Zhou

    A new poll highlights a potential reason some Republican lawmakers may be wary of holding Trump accountable.

  • February 9

    The 6 Senate Republicans to watch on impeachment

    By Li Zhou

    These are the GOP lawmakers seen as most likely to vote for Trump’s conviction.

  • February 9

    Even right-wing pundits had no clue what Bruce Castor was doing during his impeachment trial speech

    By Aaron Rupar

    "I have no idea what he is doing," Alan Dershowitz said.

  • February 9

    A majority of senators say Trump’s impeachment trial is constitutional

    By Li Zhou

    Most Republicans, however, voted to dismiss the trial, suggesting that Trump’s conviction is unlikely.