 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Support our journalism Millions rely on Vox’s explainers to understand an increasingly chaotic world. Chip in as little as $3 to help keep Vox free for all.

An expert on asylum seekers and refugees is joining Biden’s National Security Council

Katie Tobin is leaving the UN Refugee Agency and heading to the Biden administration.

By Alex Ward
The American flag flies at half staff over the White House on Monday morning January 11, 2021, in Washington, DC.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

President-elect Joe Biden will name Katie Tobin as the senior director for transborder security on the National Security Council, according to multiple sources familiar with the appointment.

Tobin, currently the external relations officer at the United Nations Refugee Agency — a senior position at that organization — has gone through the vetting process and plans to start working for the president-elect next week, sources told me. According to her LinkedIn page, she’s spent years working on asylum issues in private law offices and handled refugee resettlement cases for the US Department of Homeland Security.

An announcement of her new post is set to be made public as early as Tuesday when Biden’s transition team plans to release the names of additional director-level appointments at the NSC.

That Tobin would be offered a job that usually prioritizes border security over the plight of asylum seekers or refugees could signal how the Biden administration sees that role. It could mean a Biden White House will emphasize helping the world’s refugees instead of giving them the cold shoulder like the Trump administration did. Personnel, as they say, is policy.

A potential clue is that Biden has already said he would reverse Trump’s immigration policies once he got into office. It’s possible, then, that Tobin could prove a central figure on some of those issues.

Tobin didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment, and a spokesperson for the Biden transition said they had nothing to announce at this time.

Support Vox's explanatory journalism

Every day at Vox, we aim to answer your most important questions and provide you, and our audience around the world, with information that empowers you through understanding. Vox’s work is reaching more people than ever, but our distinctive brand of explanatory journalism takes resources. Your financial contribution will not constitute a donation, but it will enable our staff to continue to offer free articles, videos, and podcasts to all who need them. Please consider making a contribution to Vox today, from as little as $3.

In This Stream

The transition to a Biden-Harris administration

View all 67 stories

Next Up In Politics & Policy

The Latest

Chad Wolf just resigned as acting homeland security secretary

By Nicole Narea

About half of Republicans don’t think Joe Biden should be sworn in as president

By Li Zhou

Why corporate America’s ban on political donations isn’t all that it seems

By Theodore Schleifer

It’s essential to understand why some health care workers are putting off vaccination

By Katherine Harmon Courage

How the Capitol riot revived calls to reform Section 230

By Sara Morrison

Here are the few Republicans who have called for Trump’s removal

By Jen Kirby