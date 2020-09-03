Andrew Yang on UBI, the coronavirus, and his next job in politics

The last time Andrew Yang was on The Ezra Klein Show, he was just beginning his long-shot campaign for the presidency. Now, he’s fresh off a speaking slot at the Democratic convention and, as he reveals in this episode, talking to Joe Biden about a very specific role in a Biden administration.

Which is all to say: A lot has changed for Andrew Yang in the past few years. And even more has changed in the world. So I asked Yang back on the show to talk through this new world and his possible role in it. Among our topics:

Could a universal basic income be the way we rebuild a fairer economy post-coronavirus?

What’s changed in AI, and AI’s likely effect on the economy, over the past five years?

What’s the one mistake Yang wishes the Democratic Party would stop making?

What did he learn from the surprising success of his own campaign?

What job is he talking to Joe Biden about taking if Democrats win in November?

Democrats think of themselves as the party of government. So why don’t they care more about making government work?

How can Democrats get away with endlessly claiming to support ideas they have no actual intention of passing?

Do progressives have an overly dystopian view of technology?

Is there a way to pull presidential campaigns out of value statements and into real plans for governing?

The unusual power Joe Biden holds in American politics

And much more.

You can listen to our discussion here, or by subscribing to The Ezra Klein Show wherever you get your podcasts.

This podcast is part of a larger Vox project called The Great Rebuild, which is made possible thanks to support from Omidyar Network, a social impact venture that works to reimagine critical systems and the ideas that govern them, and to build more inclusive and equitable societies. All Great Rebuild coverage is editorially independent and produced by our journalists.

Help keep Vox free for all

Millions turn to Vox each month to understand what’s happening in the news, from the coronavirus crisis to a racial reckoning to what is, quite possibly, the most consequential presidential election of our lifetimes. Our mission has never been more vital than it is in this moment: to empower you through understanding. But our distinctive brand of explanatory journalism takes resources — particularly during a pandemic and an economic downturn. Even when the economy and the news advertising market recovers, your support will be a critical part of sustaining our resource-intensive work, and helping everyone make sense of an increasingly chaotic world. Contribute today from as little as $3.