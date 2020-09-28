The first 2020 presidential debate

President Trump and Vice President Biden will share the debate stage for the first time in Ohio.

The Covid-19 pandemic has made this an election season unlike any other, but one constant will be the debates. President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden will face off onstage for the first time on September 29 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Fox News Sunday anchor Chris Wallace will moderate the debate, which will run from 9 to 10:30 pm ET. He has selected six topics for the debate: Trump’s and Biden’s records, the Supreme Court, the ongoing pandemic, the economy, race and violence in cities, and the integrity of the election.

The fifth topic, “Race and Violence in our Cities,” drew some objection — it appears to focus more on urban unrest than the struggle for racial justice. Bend the Arc, a liberal Jewish group, said the language “reinforces anti-Black fear mongering.”

Trump has repeatedly raised questions about the last topic: the election’s integrity. On Wednesday, he refused to commit to a peaceful transfer of power if he loses, something no previous president has refused to do.

This will be the first of three debates between Biden and Trump. The two will meet again in Miami on October 15 and in Nashville on October 22. The vice presidential nominees, Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. Kamala Harris, will debate in Salt Lake City on October 7.

Follow along below for Vox’s debate coverage, including how to watch, breaking news updates, analysis, and more.