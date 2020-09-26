President Trump nominates Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court

Barrett has been nominated to fill the seat held by the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

President Donald Trump has chosen Judge Amy Coney Barrett — who is currently serving on the United States Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit — to fill the Supreme Court seat previously held by the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Barrett was nominated to the Seventh Circuit by President Trump in 2017.

Barrett is a staunch Catholic, a favorite of the religious right, and a former law clerk to conservative Justice Antonin Scalia. Her judicial record is fairly thin, owing to the fact that she’s only been a judge for about three years, but that short record suggests she’ll be a reliable conservative if confirmed to the Supreme Court.

