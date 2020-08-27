Hurricane Laura: The danger of storm surge, explained

Hurricane Laura made landfall at 1 am ET Thursday in Cameron, Louisiana, as a fierce Category 4 hurricane with 140 mph winds. It has since downgraded to a Category 2 hurricane, with wind speeds of 100 mph, and is moving north.

But perhaps the most dangerous part of the storm may be the storm surge that still threatens coastal areas.

Storm surge, or coastal flooding, tends to be the deadliest aspect of hurricanes. It results from the storm’s winds pushing water onshore several feet above the normal tide, and it can trap people in their homes, wash away houses, and make rescue missions harrowing and slow. Rising sea levels linked to climate change have also increased the risk of storm surge and property damage in coastal cities and regions.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Thursday morning a storm surge warning was still in effect from High Island, Texas, to the mouth of the Mississippi River; this kind of warning means a danger of life-threatening flooding. People located in these zones should follow evacuation and other instructions from local officials.

The surge could be higher than 10 feet, and even up to 20 feet, along some areas of the Louisiana coast if the peak hits at high tide:

But so far, the highest storm surge reported seems is 9 feet, according to meteorologist Chris Gloninger:

‼️#Laura Surge Thraad‼️ Highest #StormSurge recorded seemed to be around 9 ft. Yes, that’s devastating, but it appears the “reasonable worst case scenario surge” was x2 higher than what occurred in most communities. 1/ pic.twitter.com/0BdvWTXd93 — Chris Gloninger NBC10 Boston (@ChrisGNBCBoston) August 27, 2020

But other meteorologists say it’s too soon to assess the total storm surge from Hurricane Laura. The water pushed on land by the winds could also still reach up to 40 miles inland “and flood waters will not fully recede for several days after the storm,” according to the NHC.

The larger the area with tropical storm-force winds, the more potential for those winds to push water onshore, and the greater the impact of storm surge, Colorado State University atmospheric scientist Chris Slocum says. Portions of Louisiana, Mississippi, and Arkansas could also see up to 6 to 12 inches of rain with isolated totals of 18 inches from Laura, which will add to the floodwaters.

The storm surge “is a life-threatening situation,” the NHC warns in its latest forecast. “Persons located within these areas should take all necessary actions to protect life and property from rising water and the potential for other dangerous conditions.”

How to follow Hurricane Laura:

The National Hurricane Center has a page updating every few hours with the latest watches and warnings for Laura. Check it out .

. Follow the National Hurricane Center on Twitter ; it will provide updates with all the latest forecasts, hazards, and warnings.

; it will provide updates with all the latest forecasts, hazards, and warnings. Follow the Capital Weather Gang’s Twitter account . These folks tend to live-tweet storm updates.

. These folks tend to live-tweet storm updates. Here’s a Twitter list of weather experts via meteorologist and journalist Eric Holthaus. These experts will give you up-to-the-second forecasts and warnings.

New goal: 25,000

In the spring, we launched a program asking readers for financial contributions to help keep Vox free for everyone, and last week, we set a goal of reaching 20,000 contributors. Well, you helped us blow past that. Today, we are extending that goal to 25,000. Millions turn to Vox each month to understand an increasingly chaotic world — from what is happening with the USPS to the coronavirus crisis to what is, quite possibly, the most consequential presidential election of our lifetimes. Even when the economy and the news advertising market recovers, your support will be a critical part of sustaining our resource-intensive work — and helping everyone make sense of an increasingly chaotic world. Contribute today from as little as $3.