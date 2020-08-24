The 2020 RNC will happen over four days in August. Here’s how to watch, what to expect, and who we know will be speaking.

The Republican National Convention will take place over four days beginning on Monday, August 24, and running through Thursday, August 27. The convention will stream live from 9 to 11 Eastern time each night.

The event will pull in a range of rising stars in the Republican Party — many of whom have distinguished themselves by staying loyal to President Trump, including former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, and US Sens. Tim Scott and Joni Ernst. Trump and Vice President Mike Pence will officially accept their party’s nominations to be on the Republican ticket, and first lady Melania Trump also plans to speak.

RNC organizers also plan to feature their own version of ordinary Americans: conservatives who have been on the front lines of culture wars. Nick Sandmann, a Covington Catholic High School student who starred in a viral video confrontation with a Native American activist; Mark and Patricia McCloskey, a Missouri couple who waved a gun at Black Lives Matter protesters; and Andrew Pollack, a pro-gun activist whose daughter was killed in the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, are slated to speak.

The convention follows on the heels of the Democratic National Convention held one week prior. While Democrats made their event virtual, the Republican convention is still committed to holding some of its events in person (though some of them will be outdoors) — a stark contrast between the parties on how seriously they take social distancing advisories from public health officials.