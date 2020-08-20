Why Democrats want you to make a plan to vote

On the third night of the Democratic National Convention, we heard a lot about making a plan to vote — and each mention was delivered with urgency.

During the virtual convention on Wednesday, Sen. Kamala Harris urged voters to make a “voting plan.” Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton encouraged viewers planning to vote by mail to “request your ballot now and send it back right away,” and told those voting in person to “do it early.” And former President Barack Obama, in his remarks, echoed their calls, telling those watching to “make a plan right now for how you’re going to get involved and vote” and to “do it as early as you can.”

This push for making a plan to vote, and to do so early, makes sense, especially for voters planning to use mail-in ballots. In July, the United States Postal Service warned 46 states and Washington, DC, that it might not be able to deliver mail-in ballots in time to be considered. And the recent claims from postmaster general and Trump ally Louis DeJoy that voters have little to worry about have been far from reassuring — especially given that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told reporters on Wednesday that DeJoy has no intention of replacing mail-sorting machines and collection boxes that have been removed.

Adding to concerns over vote-by-mail have been President Trump’s repeated attacks on the method of voting — despite using it himself — and that he’s spread false information about how it works on social media (not helping matters is some other misleading information floating around online, too).

All that makes it clear why Democrats want voters thinking through the logistics of voting by mail now, in addition to stopping by their polling place sooner if they’re able to do early, in-person voting (in part there’s also worry about a potential shortage of poll workers due to the Covid-19 pandemic).

Voting plans are exactly what you think they are

A voting plan is just what it sounds like — figuring out how and when one will vote ahead of Election Day. The pandemic means a lot will be different about voting this year — some localities are expected to consolidate polling sites; others are preparing for a significant uptick in mail-in ballots. These changes mean that if voters wait until the last minute to request a ballot or figure out where their polling place is, they may discover they are unable to vote, or give up in the face of more complicated logistics.

Thus, the idea of a voting plan can serve as a way of boosting voter turnout. In fact, Harris had an entire pre-nomination video devoted to the topic:

“I know many of you plan to vote this year, but amidst the excitement and enthusiasm for this election, you’ve also heard about obstacles and misinformation and folks making it harder for you to cast your ballot,” said Harris. “So I think we need to ask ourselves: why don’t they want us to vote? Why is there so much effort to silence our voices? And the answer is because when we vote, things change. When we vote, things get better. When we vote, we address the need for all people to be treated with dignity and respect in our country. So each of us needs a plan. A voting plan.”

Meanwhile, several speakers, including Sen. Elizabeth Warren, urged viewers to text 30330, a Democrat-run phone number that asks for the texter’s zip code, and then directs them to a website called iwillvote.com that’s also run by the DNC. On that site, there are state-specific pages that collect details about people’s plans to vote and then give them more detailed instructions. The idea, overall, aims to ensure that people are thinking about how they’re going to vote now to avoid running into obstacles later.

Democrats are likely stressing the idea of a “voting plan” not only because it can be a good tool for making sure people actually vote, but because voting plans are especially useful in an election with lots of mail-in ballots. Requesting and sending mail-based ballots will be a new process for many. “Elections experts say Americans who plan to cast their ballots via mail need to plan ahead, and get their ballots in as early as possible,” writes Vox’s Ella Nilsen. “Democrats laying out a detailed plan for voters at their convention and weaving that messaging throughout the program was a smart move.”

Keep in mind that the DNC isn’t the only organization running such a campaign. NBC and MSNBC are also pushing an effort called “Plan Your Vote” that empathizes that “This year, it’s not Election Day. It’s voting season.” Facebook, too, has launched a Voting Information Center and aims to help people plan out how they’ll vote.

Research has found that having the idea and the logistics of voting laid out in people’s minds may help in actually getting them to vote. For instance, in 2010, researchers from Notre Dame and Harvard University found that people who are prompted to work out a plan for how they’ll vote — like scheduling a time to vote and deciding how they would get to their polling place — were more likely to vote than similar voters who weren’t pushed to do so.

The study found that emphasizing a logistical plan for voting could more than double the efficacy of standard, voter outreach calls from campaigns. In fact, as researchers Todd Rogers and Adan Acevedo explained in the Conversation, voting is similar to processes Americans do often that are hindered by what they call the intention-to-action gap: “These include: taking medications, picking up prescriptions, exercising and preparing a will. And this failure to follow through can have a cost beyond not having your voice heard in the democratic process.”

So if you’re planning to vote, it’s probably good to start thinking about the logistics you’ll need to complete now, and get started. Vox’s Dylan Matthews has outlined state requirements on mail-in ballots, and the federal government has a directory of state election websites as well. Making those plans now will help keep them in your mind so that you do — you know — actually vote.

