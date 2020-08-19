How to watch Kamala Harris’s historic vice presidential nominee acceptance speech

Sen. Kamala Harris will deliver an address at Wednesday night’s Democratic National Convention, marking her official acceptance of the party’s vice presidential nomination.

Harris is a historic nominee; she’s the first Black woman and the first Asian American woman to be a major-party nominee for the vice presidency. Harris will close out the third night of the Democratic National Convention with her official nomination and speech, starting around 10:40 pm ET.

Beginning at 9 pm ET each night, the Democratic convention will be broadcast on all major television networks, social media sites like Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube, and streaming services like Apple TV and Roku. The convention will also be streamed live from the DNC’s website.

The theme of Wednesday’s Democratic National Convention is A More Perfect Union, which the party plans to highlight through a slate of speakers meant to reflect Democrats’ diversity and their plans to address systemic inequalities. Harris’s address follows a speech by former President Barack Obama, himself a historic figure as America’s first Black president.

As Vox’s Li Zhou recently wrote, Harris is a historic candidate who is expected to generate energy in the Democratic electorate, particularly among African American voters.

Harris has been in public service for decades; she was elected to the Senate in 2016 and served as the state’s attorney general and San Francisco’s district attorney before that. A former candidate in the Democratic primary, she’s known as a charismatic campaigner. And she and Biden are fairly close ideologically: Both staked out more moderate positions during the party’s presidential contest, though Harris has a liberal record in the Senate. Harris’s nomination, which followed a lengthy vetting process, sends a message about the future of the Democratic Party — and its commitment to women and Black Americans.

In addition to Harris and Obama, featured speakers tonight include House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, former Secretary of State and 2016 Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton, and Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers.

