John Kasich makes the Republican’s case for Joe Biden

Former Ohio Governor John Kasich, standing at a literal crossroads, made the case for Joe Biden Monday night from the perspective of a Republican disgruntled by Donald Trump. He characterized Biden as “a man of faith. A unifier. Someone who understands the hopes and dreams of the common man in the common woman.” And he argued against those moderate to center-right voters who worry that, as president, Biden “may turn sharp left and leave them behind.”

“I don’t believe that,” Kasich said, “I know the measure of the man. Reasonable. Faithful. Respectful. And no one pushes Joe around.”

Read the whole thing:

America is at a crossroads. Elections represent a real choice, as individuals and a nation, about which path we want to take when we have come to challenging times. America is at that crossroads today. The stakes in this election are greater than any other in modern times.

Many of us have been deeply concerned about the current path we have been following for the past four years. It’s a path that led to division, dysfunction, irresponsibility, and growing vitriol between citizens. Continuing that path will have consequences for America’s soul. A wrong road by the president who pitted one against the other. He’s unlike all of the best leaders before him. Who worked to unite us and bridge the differences. And lead us to a united America. I’m a lifelong Republican. That attachment holds second place to my responsibility to country.

That’s why I have chosen to appear in the convention. In normal times something like this would never happen. These are not normal times.

I’m proud of my Republican heritage. The party of Lincoln who reflected its founding principles of unity and a higher purpose. What I have witnessed four years belies the principles. Many of us can’t imagine four more years down this path. I’m asking you to join with me in choosing a better way forward. I believe the best of America lies ahead. Only when we rediscover the shared belief in the United States of America. For our children’s future, which can be bright, hopeful, and inspired. If we choose to make it so.

I’ve known Joe Biden for 30 years. I know his story of profound grief that is so deeply affected his character joins a good man. A man of faith. A unifier. Someone who understands the hopes and dreams of the common man in the common woman. A man who can help us to see the humanity in each other.

He knows the path to a restored America lies in respect and unity and common purpose for everyone. There are areas we disagree. That’s okay. That’s America. Whatever our differences we respect one another as human beings.

Each of us searching for justice. And purpose. We can all see what’s going on in our country today. And all the questions that are facing us and no one person or party has all the answers. What we do know is we can do better than what we have been seeing today for sure. And I know that Joe Biden with his experience and his wisdom and decency can bring us together to help us find that better way. I’m sure there are Republicans and independents who couldn’t imagine crossing over to support a Democrat. They believe he may turn sharp left and leave them behind. I don’t believe that. I know the measure of the man. Reasonable. Faithful, respectful and no one pushes Joe around. Joe Biden is a man for our times. Times that call for all of us to take off partisan hats and put the nation first for ourselves and our children. When America chooses the right path and pulls together, we can dream big dreams. And we can see the top of the mountain as a United States of America. With a soul that is a beacon of freedom to the entire world.

