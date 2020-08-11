The 2020 DNC will happen over four days in August. Here’s how to watch, what to expect, and who we know will be speaking.

The Democratic National Convention will take place over four days beginning on Monday, August 17, 2020, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Events from each night of the convention will be aired from 8 to 10 pm CT (9 to 11 pm ET).

The convention will bring together delegates and superdelegates to officially confirm and nominate the Democratic Party candidate for president and vice president. Since June, Joe Biden has had the delegates needed to clinch the nomination. In August, he named Senator Kamala Harris his vice-presidential pick.

The party’s presidential nominating convention was moved from July 13-16 to August 17-20 as the US continues to respond to the coronavirus pandemic. The gathering of more than 5,000 party officials, delegates, and journalists has now been significantly transformed, with most events and caucus meetings expected to take place online.

The new date means the DNC will now take place one week before the Republican National Convention, which is still scheduled for August 24-27.