Why scientists are so worried about this glacier

Sea level rise will be one of the most devastating consequences of climate change. 2.4 billion people live within 60 miles of oceans, so scientists are rushing to find out how high, and how quickly, seas will rise. Their estimates will largely depend on what they expect to happen in West Antarctica. The region contains enough ice to raise sea levels by 3 meters, and it’s melting faster each decade.

The key to West Antarctica’s future is the Thwaites glacier. The Florida-sized glacier extends deep into the heart of the Antarctica ice sheet. It could also be on the verge of a rapid collapse.

This episode of Vox Atlas explains what makes the Thwaites glacier so dangerous and what it could mean for future sea level rise.

