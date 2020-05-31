What we know about the officers involved in George Floyd’s death

As more information comes out about the four police officers at the center of the death of George Floyd, protesters are calling for more action to be taken against them.

Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was swiftly fired last week and then charged Friday evening with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter for holding his knee against Floyd’s neck for almost nine minutes until Floyd died.

Three other officers watched the events unfold, but did not intervene. They were fired from the force, but they have not been charged with a crime. Protesters are now calling for their arrest.

Floyd’s death ignited protests nationwide over police brutality, particularly against black Americans who are disproportionately affected.

Here’s what we know, and don’t know, about Chauvin and his three colleagues so far.

What we know about Derek Chauvin

What we don’t know

The date of Chauvin’s first court appearance

The details of the complaints against Chauvin

What we know about the other officers

What we don’t know

Whether the three other officers will be arrested

Whether they will be charged

The details of the complaints against Thao

